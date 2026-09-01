BSE, MCX, NSDL: Top capital market stocks to trade — Check key levels, target prices & stop loss



BSE | Buy | Target Price: Rs 3,500-3,750 | Stop Loss: Rs 3,000

BSE is trading around Rs 3,282 and has already witnessed a healthy correction on the daily chart. The stock is taking support near its previous breakout zone of Rs 3,000-3,200, while the oscillator has entered the oversold zone, indicating the possibility of a rebound. Investors can consider buying around the current levels with a stop-loss at Rs 3,000, for potential targets of Rs 3,500 and Rs 3,750 over the coming weeks.

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Multi Commodity Exchange of India | Book Profit | Resistance: Rs 3,450

MCX at current market price Rs 3,400, has already witnessed a 100 per cent retracement rally from its weekly low of Rs 2,560, indicating strong momentum in the stock. While a fresh rally above Rs 3,450 cannot be ruled out, the oscillator is currently in the overbought zone, suggesting limited upside in the near term. Therefore, unless the stock decisively sustains above Rs 3,450, investors may consider booking partial profits and waiting for the upcoming correction to re-enter at more favourable levels.



National Securities Depository | Buy | Target Price: Rs 890-920 | Stop Loss: Rs 785

NSDL has been undergoing a corrective phase, followed by a period of sideways consolidation. The stock is moving within a broad range of Rs 785–930, with Rs 930 acting as the upper-end resistance and Rs 785 as key support. While a short-term technical bounce is possible from current levels, investors may wait for a clearer breakout or correction before taking a fresh positional entry. Short-term traders can consider re-entry near current levels with a stop-loss at Rs 785, for potential targets of Rs 890-920.