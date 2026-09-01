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BSE, MCX, NSDL: Top capital market stocks to trade — Check key levels, target prices & stop loss

BSE, MCX, NSDL: Top capital market stocks to trade — Check key levels, target prices & stop loss

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An analyst from Anand Rathi said that  BSE is taking support near its previous breakout zone, while the oscillator has entered the oversold zone, indicating the possibility of a rebound. 

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Sep 1, 2026 8:11 AM IST
BSE, MCX, NSDL: Top capital market stocks to trade — Check key levels, target prices & stop lossMCX at current market price has already witnessed a 100 per cent retracement rally from its weekly low, indicating strong momentum, said the analyst.

Indian equity benchmark indices ended August on a weak note, thanks to rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia resulting in a spike in crude oil prices. Rate hike expectations in the US also kept investors cautious. The BSE Sensex dropped 307.24 points, or 0.40 per cent, to close at 76,957.27, while NSE's Nifty50 declined 95.25 points, or 0.39 per cent, to end at 24,080.40 for the day.

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Select buzzing capital market stocks including National Securities Depository Ltd, BSE Ltd and Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Ganesh Dongre, Senior Technical Research Analysts at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd has to say on them ahead of Tuesday's trading session:


BSE | Buy | Target Price: Rs 3,500-3,750 | Stop Loss: Rs 3,000
BSE is trading around Rs 3,282 and has already witnessed a healthy correction on the daily chart. The stock is taking support near its previous breakout zone of Rs 3,000-3,200, while the oscillator has entered the oversold zone, indicating the possibility of a rebound. Investors can consider buying around the current levels with a stop-loss at Rs 3,000, for potential targets of Rs 3,500 and Rs 3,750 over the coming weeks.

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Multi Commodity Exchange of India | Book Profit | Resistance: Rs 3,450 
MCX at current market price Rs 3,400, has already witnessed a 100 per cent retracement rally from its weekly low of Rs 2,560, indicating strong momentum in the stock. While a fresh rally above Rs 3,450 cannot be ruled out, the oscillator is currently in the overbought zone, suggesting limited upside in the near term. Therefore, unless the stock decisively sustains above Rs 3,450, investors may consider booking partial profits and waiting for the upcoming correction to re-enter at more favourable levels.

National Securities Depository | Buy | Target Price: Rs 890-920 | Stop Loss: Rs 785
NSDL has been undergoing a corrective phase, followed by a period of sideways consolidation. The stock is moving within a broad range of Rs 785–930, with Rs 930 acting as the upper-end resistance and Rs 785 as key support. While a short-term technical bounce is possible from current levels, investors may wait for a clearer breakout or correction before taking a fresh positional entry. Short-term traders can consider re-entry near current levels with a stop-loss at Rs 785, for potential targets of Rs 890-920.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Sep 1, 2026 8:11 AM IST
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