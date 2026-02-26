BSE, NSDL or CDSL: Globe Capital's Gaurav Sharma shares insights on building a 'wholesome capital markets' portfolio

Globe Capital's Gaurav Sharma, in an interaction with Business Today on Thursday, highlighted that the capital markets are on a strong growth trajectory. "In the coming one to two years, or even longer, it will perform well. Declining interest rates are an added advantage for this segment itself, with very few opportunities left for investors," the market expert said.

When asked which is a better pick among BSE, CDSL or NSDL shares, Sharma suggested, "If anyone wants to invest by splitting, BSE is a good option. Along with that, I would suggest considering AMC companies -- those in the mutual fund distribution business, like HDFC AMC. If they add a broker to the mix, it will create a stronger position -- something like Motilal Oswal. Then you'll have a wholesome kitty of the capital markets."

On IT stocks, Sharma noted, "These are certain headwinds, but these IT companies will find a solution to the existing issues, and they will certainly bounce back. So if you have spare cash left in your pocket, go ahead and buy them."

Meanwhile, domestic equity benchmarks gave up their early gains to close largely flat on Thursday, dragged by selling pressure in select heavyweight stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex pack declined 27.46 points or 0.03 per cent to settle at 82,248.61, while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up 14.05 points or 0.06 per cent to close at 25,496.55.

Market breadth stayed positive on BSE, with 2,080 of the 4,356 actively traded stocks ending in the green, 2,124 declining and 152 settling unchanged.