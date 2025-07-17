BSE, NSE buzzing stocks today: BEL, Ashok Leyland, Sasken, Hexaware Tech, others

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty50, were trading lower in Thursday's trade, their fifth day of decline in the past seven sessions. At 12:52 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 82,492.35, down 142.13 points or 0.17 per cent. The NSE Nifty50 fell 33.30 points, or 0.13 per cent, to trade at 25,178.75.

Here are a few BSE and NSE listed companies that made corporate announcements intraday, and their stock performance:

Bharat Electronics Ltd: BEL has announced the appointment of Meera Mohanty, Joint Secretary (P&C), as a part-time official director (Government Nominee Director) on its board, effective July 16, 2025.

Ashok Leyland Ltd: The automaker today announced the allotment of bonus shares in a 1:1 ratio, which means that for every share that investors held on the record date, the company would give them one share at no additional cost. This announcement was made one day after the record date for Ashok Leyland's bonus share issue.

Sasken Technologies Ltd: The board has approved a Final Dividend of

Rs 13 per equity share with the face value of Rs 10 each, subject to the approval of members at the Annual General Meeting. The record date for the dividend is July 18. If approved, the dividend will be paid on or before September 12.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd: The bank has announced the appointment of Ketan Kumar Joshi as Chief Financial Officer, effective from today, July 17.

Mahindra Logistics Ltd: The Mahindra Group company had approved the issue of equity shares to the existing shareholders through rights Issue for a total of Rs 750 crore.

Hexaware Technologies Ltd: A global provider of information technology solutions and services, today announced the acquisition of SMC Squared for Rs 1,029 crore. The company specialises in optimising global workforces for businesses.

Arvind Fashions Ltd: Amisha Jain has been appointed as the company's new Managing Director and CEO, effective August 13. This move is part of the company's structured succession plan.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd: The company has approved the raising of funds with a face value of Rs 1 lakh each, aggregating up to Rs 3000 crore on private placement basis.

Thermax: Shares of Thermax climbed over 6 per cent in Thursday's trade, as brokerage Kotak Institutional Equities upped its target price on the stock, saying the capital goods company is walking the talk and that there is a strong case of 20 per cent-plus earnings per share (EPS) growth over FY2025-28, compounded annually.

AWL Agri Business Ltd: The stock snapped a four day losing run, rising 8 per cent in Thusrday's trade on better-than-feared quarterly results, thanks to strong pricing as volumes and margin kept facing headwinds.

Le Travenues Technology: Soared 15 per cent in Thursday's trade to hit a fresh high after India's second-largest technology-driven online travel agency reported a strong set of June quarter results. The stock climbed 15 per cent to hit a high of Rs 206.40 on BSE, taking its six-month rally to 42 per cent.