BSE, NSE to remain closed today on account of Ganesh Chaturthi

Trading at BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain closed today on account of Ganesh Chaturthi festival. All trading activity will remain closed in the equity, derivative and SLB segment of the market.

Trading in the commodity segment (MCX of India) will remain suspended in the morning session from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. However, it will start in the evening session from 5:00 PM.

Market will remain closed for the next two days too on account of weekend holidays.

The bourses will reopen on September 13, Monday.

On Thursday, benchmark indices ended marginally higher amid weak global cues. Sensex closed 54.81 points higher at 58,305.07 and Nifty rose 15.75 points to settle at 17,369.25.

Bharti Airtel was the top Sensex gainer, jumping around 3 per cent, followed by Nestle India, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Tech and ITC.

Titan, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank were among the top losers falling up to 0.97%. Of 30 Sensex shares, 18 ended in the green.