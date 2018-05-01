Market closed on account of Maharashtra Day today

All major markets including the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), National Stock Exchange (NSE), forex, money, bullion, metals, oilseeds, spices and sugar will be closed today on account of 'Maharashtra Day'.

On Monday,market continued its winning run for a third straight session, with the BSE benchmark Sensex rising 191 points to a near three-month high of 35,160, led by intense buying mainly in banking and IT stocks amid positive global cues and high optimism on corporate earnings.

Also, the broader NSE Nifty gained over 47 points to breach the psychological 10,700-level.

For the 50-share NSE Nifty, the close came in at 10,739.35, higher by 47.05 points, or 0.44 per cent, after shuttling between 10,759 and 10,704.60.

Main indices - Sensex and Nifty - remained well above their key levels of 35,000 and 10,700 levels points, respectively throughout the session as investors were optimistic about upcoming results from more companies.