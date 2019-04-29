BSE, NSE shut today on account of Lok Sabha election in Mumbai

BSE and NSE are shut today on account of Lok Sabha election in Mumbai. Forex and commodity markets including metal and bullion too will not see any trading activity on account of polling in Mumbai.

On Friday, the Sensex soared 336 points to close at 39,067.33 level. On similar lines, the NSE Nifty climbed 112.85 points, or 0.97 per cent, to 11,754.65.

During the week, Sensex dropped 72 points, or 0.18 per cent; while the Nifty gained just 1.85 points, or 0.01 per cent.

The rupee rebounded by 23 paise to close at 70.02 against the US dollar on Friday after Brent crude oil prices receded from a six-month high of USD 75.60/barrel.

Tata Steel was the biggest gainer on Sensex, spurting 6.67 per cent after the company posted a rise in consolidated income for the March quarter.

Axis Bank gained 2.61 per cent it reported a net profit of Rs 1,505 crore for the March quarter, driven by a significant decline in provisioning and higher interest income.

Polling is being held in 17 seats in Maharashtra, 13 each in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, eight in West Bengal, six each in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, five in Bihar, three in Jharkhand and a part of the Anantnag constituency in Jammu and Kashmir.

In Maharashtra, where election will come to end with this phase, the opposition Congress is facing a tough task of reclaiming its lost base in north Maharashtra and Mumbai, while the NCP is trying to get a foothold in Thane district and Western Maharashtra. The BJP and its ally Shiv Sena had won all 17 seats in 2014. Union minister Subhash Bhamre, and Congress leaders Milind Deora and Urmila Matondkar are among the 323 candidates in the fray in this phase.

