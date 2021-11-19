BSE, NSE to remain closed today on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti

The BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain closed on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti today. Trading in equity, derivative and SLB segments will remain closed today. Currency derivatives and interest rate derivatives segment will also remain closed today.

However, commodity market will open in the evening session after remaining closed in morning.

On Thursday, benchmark indices ended lower for the third straight session, tracking losses in index majors L&T, Infosys and TCS amid a negative trend in global markets. Sensex closed 372.32 points lower at 59,636 and Nifty fell 133.85 points to 17,764.

M&M was the top Sensex loser, falling 3.28 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, L&T, HCL Tech, Tata Steel and IndusInd Bank. SBI, PowerGrid, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and HUL were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 1.16%.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 24 ended lower.