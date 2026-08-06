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BSE, Ola Electric, Voda Idea: Stocks to trade— Key levels, target price, stop loss & more

BSE, Ola Electric, Voda Idea: Stocks to trade— Key levels, target price, stop loss & more

An analyst from YES Securities said that Ola Electric has broken convincingly above its 20 SMA, turning that previous resistance into a supportive platform for further gains.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Aug 6, 2026 9:04 AM IST
BSE, Ola Electric, Voda Idea: Stocks to trade— Key levels, target price, stop loss & moreBSE has formed a bearish belt hold candlestick pattern, signalling increased selling pressure at current levels, said the analyst.

Indian benchmark indices ended little changed on Wednesday following RBI's in-line monetary policy. However, mixed geopolitical signals weighed on the market sentiments as India Inc is heading towards the last leg of Q1 results. The BSE Sensex gained 152.05 points, or 0.19 per cent, to close at 78,581, while NSE's Nifty50 added only 9.75 points, or 0.04 per cent, to end at 24,624.65 for the day.

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Select buzzing stocks like Vodafone Idea Ltd, BSE and Ola Electric Mobility Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Laxmikant Shukla, Technical Analyst at YES Securities has to say on them ahead of Thursday's trading session:


BSE | Avoid | Resistance: Rs 3,700 | Support: Rs 3,440
BSE Ltd has formed a bearish belt hold candlestick pattern, signalling increased selling pressure at current levels. A short-term support zone is likely to emerge around 3450 to 3440, which corresponds with the previous swing low. However, if the price fails to stage a meaningful recovery from this area, it may invite further downside. A breakdown below this support range could potentially drag the stock toward the Rs 3,200 to Rs 3,170 regions. The broader outlook stays cautious unless the stock manages a decisive move above the strong resistance near Rs 3,700 as only a clear breakout beyond this level would indicate a possible shift in the prevailing trend.

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Ola Electric Mobility | Buy on Dips | Resistance: Rs 50 | Support: Rs 35
Ola Electric has broken convincingly above its 20 SMA, turning that previous resistance into a supportive platform for further gains. Trading strength across all key moving averages reinforces the bullish sentiment. The chart structure suggests the uptrend should continue with the next target near Rs 50. Buying on pullbacks toward Rs 39-40 while keeping a stop loss under Rs 35 can help preserve an attractive risk-reward setup as the broader trend remains positive.


Vodafone Idea | Range-bound | Resistance: Rs 15 | Support: Rs 10
Vodafone Idea remained confined within the broader range of Rs 15-10 from the last few days. Occurrence of the ongoing series of doji candlestick pattern formed below its 20 and 50 DMA’s zone indicates a range squeeze which could see a breakout or breakdown from the range soon. Breakout above Rs 15 would lead prices on the upside towards Rs 20 levels. While breaching below Rs 10 could induce selling pressure towards Rs 8 on the downside.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Aug 6, 2026 9:04 AM IST
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