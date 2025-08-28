BSE proposes pre-open session for index, stock futures from December

BSE has announced plans to launch a pre-open session for index and stock futures in its equity derivatives segment from December 8, 2025. The exchange stated in a circular, "Trading members are requested to note that there shall be no new changes in the ETI API or market data broadcast streams to facilitate roll-out of the said functionality." Testing for this new feature is set to begin on October 6, 2025, within a test environment to ensure a seamless transition.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The exchange has urged all members and third-party front-end trading application vendors to make necessary adjustments to their systems. They are encouraged to "initiate changes in their respective applications and test the same in the test environment to ensure a smooth rollout," as confirmed in the circular. This move is part of BSE's broader strategy to enhance its service offerings in the derivatives market.

Despite the announcement, shares of BSE Ltd. were trading 1.21% lower at ₹2,188.80 on August 28. However, the stock has seen an impressive rise of over 20% throughout 2025. This development is expected to further solidify BSE's position in the market, with potential impacts on trading efficiency and liquidity. Analysts will be closely watching these changes for potential effects on the exchange's competitive edge in the derivatives segment.