BSE Q2 profit may fall QoQ, fate depends on CAS regulation outcome, says Nuvama

BSE is likely to report a sequential fall in Q2 earnings, Nuvama Institutional Equities said in its preview note, adding that BSE’s fate depends on Closing Auction Session (CAS) regulation outcome.
Nuvama said mormalised VIX and CAS dragged BSE’s Average Daily Premium Turnover Value (ADPTV) by 23.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in Q2. This, it said, is likely to drag earnings. Key monitorables include CAS regulation, any comments on cash market share improvement, colocation and update on SGF contribution, the domestic brokerage said.
Nuvama said BSE recorded index option Average Daily Premium Turnover Value (ADPTV) of Rs 22,500 crore. It said BSE may report revenue at Rs 1,430 crore, a growth of 34.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) but de-growth of 8.5 per cent QoQ. It sees adjusted Profit at Rs 740 crore, up 37.8 per cent YoY but down 13.5 per cent QoQ. Ebit is seen at Rs 890 crore.