BSE Q2 results: Profit jumps 61% to Rs 558 crore; revenue rises 44%

BSE Q2 results: Profit jumps 61% to Rs 558 crore; revenue rises 44%

Revenue from operations increased 44.24 per cent to Rs 1,068.39 crore from Rs 740.73 crore a year ago, driven by higher transaction volumes and sustained growth across its key business segments.

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  Updated Nov 11, 2025 6:59 PM IST
BSE shares closed 0.68 per cent higher at Rs 2,643.10 apiece on NSE.

BSE Ltd on Tuesday reported a strong set of numbers for the July–September quarter (Q2 FY26), posting a 61.05 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 558.43 crore, compared with Rs 346.75 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations increased 44.24 per cent to Rs 1,068.39 crore from Rs 740.73 crore a year ago, driven by higher transaction volumes and sustained growth across its key business segments.

Advertisement

Transaction charges, a major revenue contributor, improved to Rs 794 crore on a yearly basis.

The exchange said growth was supported by its trading segments, mutual fund business, and platform services. Meanwhile, tax expenses rose to Rs 182 crore in the reporting quarter.

BSE also contributed Rs 10.6 crore to the Core Settlement Guarantee Fund during July–September.

Operating performance showed strong improvement, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) surging 78 per cent YoY to Rs 691 crore.

The EBITDA margin expanded sharply to 64.7 per cent from 52.4 per cent in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, reflecting operational efficiency and higher trading activity.

The results were announced after market hours. Earlier in the day, BSE shares closed 0.68 per cent higher at Rs 2,643.10 apiece on NSE.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 11, 2025 6:59 PM IST
