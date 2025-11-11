BSE Q2 results: Profit jumps 61% to Rs 558 crore; revenue rises 44%

BSE Ltd on Tuesday reported a strong set of numbers for the July–September quarter (Q2 FY26), posting a 61.05 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 558.43 crore, compared with Rs 346.75 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations increased 44.24 per cent to Rs 1,068.39 crore from Rs 740.73 crore a year ago, driven by higher transaction volumes and sustained growth across its key business segments.

Transaction charges, a major revenue contributor, improved to Rs 794 crore on a yearly basis.

The exchange said growth was supported by its trading segments, mutual fund business, and platform services. Meanwhile, tax expenses rose to Rs 182 crore in the reporting quarter.

BSE also contributed Rs 10.6 crore to the Core Settlement Guarantee Fund during July–September.

Operating performance showed strong improvement, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) surging 78 per cent YoY to Rs 691 crore.

The EBITDA margin expanded sharply to 64.7 per cent from 52.4 per cent in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, reflecting operational efficiency and higher trading activity.

The results were announced after market hours. Earlier in the day, BSE shares closed 0.68 per cent higher at Rs 2,643.10 apiece on NSE.