BSE share price unfazed amid bomb threat; key details

Shares of BSE remained largely unaffected in Tuesday’s trade after the stock exchange received a bomb threat via email. The threat, which turned out to be a hoax, claimed that four RDX IEDs had been planted inside the BSE Tower and would detonate at 3 PM.

The email, sent from an account using the name "Comrade Pinarayi Vijayan," prompted an immediate alert to authorities. Security agencies conducted thorough checks and confirmed there was no threat.

At 10.45 am, the stock exchange was trading 0.21 per cent lower at Rs 2,455.50. The stock was in news on Monday after the markets regulator SEBI said the US-based proprietary trading firm Jane Street has requested it to lift certain conditional restrictions imposed on it under the earlier interim order and issue an appropriate directions in the regard. For BSE, derivatives may drive 58 per cent of FY26 revenues, Jefferies said recently.

BSE Q1 results preview

BSE is expected to report a strong June quarter due to a recovery in transactions revenues. Margins will expand due to revenue increases and lower clearing charges, HDFC Securities said in its earnings preview note.

"Cash volume is up 6 per cent QoQ while options premium is up 26 per cent QoQ, driving transaction revenue. BSE is expected to report revenue of Rs 984 crore, up 16 per cent/62 per cent QoQ/YoY. Derivatives will contribute Rs 598 crore, 61 per cent of revenue. The EBITDA margin will expand to 62.2 per cent vs 57.2 per cent sequentially. SGF will normalize and will be ~6% of derivative revenue," HDFC Securities said.

This brokerage expects the adjusted profit after tax (APAT) for BSE to be at Rs 477 crore compared with an adjusted PAT of Rs 431 crore sequentially.

"The regulatory interventions on HFTs have impacted BSE’s options volume and premium ADTV is down 35 per cent in Jul 2025 from the peak in May 2025. We expect some recovery in volumes and maintain our ADD rating with a target price of Rs 2,230, assigning 40 times to core June27E PAT plus the CDSL stake and net cash," it said.

