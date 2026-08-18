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BSE shareholders in a fix: Two downgrades in two days; where is the stock headed?

BSE shareholders in a fix: Two downgrades in two days; where is the stock headed?

BSE3,310.30(0.65%)

Brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equities lowered its stance on BSE to "hold" from "buy". It also cut its target price on the stock by 21% to Rs 3,240.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 18, 2026 2:18 PM IST
BSE shareholders in a fix: Two downgrades in two days; where is the stock headed?Global brokerage Jefferies downgraded the stock to "underperform" and cut its target price by 16%.

Shares of BSE Ltd, Asia's oldest bourse, fell 3% to a four month low on Tuesday after the stock received its second downgrade in two days. Brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equities lowered its stance on BSE to "hold" from "buy". It also cut its target price on the stock by 21% to Rs 3,240. Nuvama cited the impact of closing auction session on option volumes, tighter bank guarantee norms, and market-share gains nearing saturation levels as factors for the downgrade.

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Nuvama also pared its earnings per share (EPS) view on the stock by 6.3% for financial year 2026-27 (Apr-Mar) and 15% for FY28.

On Monday, global brokerage Jefferies downgraded the stock to "underperform" and cut its target price by 16%.

The brokerage cited concerns over the closing auction session (CAS), a higher securities transaction tax and the RBI's revised bank-guarantee norms as the reasons behind its downgrade. Analysts led by Supratim Datta said these factors could weigh on BSE's revenue from domestic proprietary traders.

Jefferies analysts said that BSE's options average daily turnover has fallen 12 per cent in August from the previous month, compared with a 14 per cent fall for unlisted peer NSE. It also said BSE's market-share gains beyond T-0 and T-1 days had been slow, Bloomberg reported.

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Following the development, the stock fell 2.9 per cent to a four month low of Rs 3,235. This was the fifth day of successive fall for the stock. Market cap of the bourse fell to Rs 1.34 lakh crore.

Jefferies pared its FY27-FY29 earnings-per-share estimates by 5-12 per cent and reduced its price target to Rs 2,940, implying around 15 per cent downside from Friday's close.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Aug 18, 2026 2:18 PM IST
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