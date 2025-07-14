BSE shares climb 4%, NSE unlisted stock firm as Jane Street seeks lifting of SEBI restrictions

Shares of BSE climbed 4 per cent in Monday's said after the markets regulator SEBI said the US-based proprietary trading firm Jane Street has requested it to lift certain conditional restrictions imposed on it under the earlier interim order and issue an appropriate directions in the regard. The unlisted shares of NSE were trading firm.

Advertisement

Related Articles

SEBI stated that the request is currently under review in line with the directives of the interim order. The regulator emphasized its commitment to following due process and upholding the integrity of the securities market.

This comes after the global proprietary trading giant deposited $567 million or Rs 4,843.57 crore in escrow accounts in compliance with SEBI directives.

Jane Street entities, SEBI said, suggested that the action has been undertaken by them without prejudice to their rights and remedies which remain available to them in law and equity.

Following the development, shares of BSE rose 4.47 per cent to hit a high of Rs 2,477.20 on NSE. As per InCred Equities, NSE's unlisted shares were trading at Rs 2,280 apiece.

Advertisement

For BSE, derivatives may drive 58 per cent of FY26 revenues, Jefferies said recently. In this segment, FPIs drive 3-4 per cent of turnover, and Jefferies suggested that contribution from Jane Street would be a smaller subset of that ( 1 per cent). "Hence, we see a limited impact of JS on BSE's earnings. A 100 basis points impact on our FY26 premium estimate would impact EPS by 60-70 basis points," the foreign brokerage said earlier.

"This is to confirm that Jane Street has informed SEBI that in compliance with paragraph 62.1 of the July 3, 2025 Interim Order, a sum of Rs 4,843,57,70,168/- (Four Thousand Eight Hundred Forty Three Crore Fifty Seven Lakh Seventy Thousand One Hundred and Sixty Eight Rupees only) has been credited to an escrow account with a lien marked in favour of SEBI," SEBI said.

Advertisement

Jane Street has no plans to resume trading in Indian options markets, Reuters reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter. “The money has been deposited in good faith. The firm continues to contest the order and will submit a formal response rebutting the allegations in the coming weeks,” a second source told the news agency.

This development follows an interim order issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), which barred the New York-headquartered JS Group and its affiliated entities from buying, selling, or otherwise dealing in Indian securities—either directly or indirectly.

The regulator also directed the group to deposit alleged unlawful gains worth ₹4,843 crore into an escrow account held with a scheduled commercial bank in India.

In addition, SEBI instructed stock exchanges to closely monitor all future trading activity and positions of JS Group entities to prevent any manipulative practices, including the use of trading patterns identified in the order. These restrictions will remain in place until the regulator completes its investigation and any subsequent proceedings.

SEBI recently noted that a request from the group is under examination, adding that it is committed to due process and maintaining market integrity.