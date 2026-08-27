BSE shares down 6% in a month but up 26% YTD; NSE IPO, CAS weigh on stock?

Akshay Bhagwat, Associate Director (Derivatives Research) at JM Financial Services, in a recent interaction with Business Today, said, "The stock has been in a downtrend over the last three months. One of the key factors is that volumes in one of the most active products on BSE -- Sensex options -- have gradually declined. With some confusion in the market following the introduction of CAS, volumes have reduced, which may impact the share price in the short term. My advice is to stay away from the stock for the time being and consider booking profits at current levels, as the downtrend could intensify further. We could potentially see a situation where the stock falls below Rs 3,000 in the coming days."

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Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said, "BSE has struggled to maintain momentum. The sharp moderation in equity derivatives premium turnover following changes in funding norms has weighed on volumes, particularly in index options. The new CAS has added another structural concern, with weekly options activity settling at lower levels."

Singh added that BSE also continues to face the challenge of limited market-share gains against NSE, while expectations surrounding the upcoming NSE IPO are influencing investor preference within the exchange space. NSE is targeting an IPO launch in the second half of September.

Technical view

Despite the recent correction, some analysts continue to maintain a positive view on BSE.

AR Ramachandran, Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, noted, "BSE's stock has strong support placed at Rs 3,242. A daily close above the resistance of Rs 3,390 could lead to an upside target of Rs 3,668 in the near term."

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Aditya Agarwal, Head of Investment at Coherent Wealth, said BSE looks attractive after the recent correction. According to him, the stock is showing signs of a reversal. From a positional perspective, he expects BSE to move towards Rs 3,750-3,800 levels and said the stock can be considered for buying with a stop-loss at Rs 3,150. For traders, Agarwal expects the stock to move towards Rs 3,400-3,450 levels, with a stop-loss at Rs 3,130.