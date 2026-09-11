Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
BSE shares drop 3% as NSE fixes IPO price band; here's why

BSE shares drop 3% as NSE fixes IPO price band; here's why

BSE3,245.00(1.85%)

At the upper limit of the IPO price band of Rs 1,700-1,785 apiece, NSE, the largest stock exchange, will be valued at 42.88 times its FY26's EPS of Rs 41.62 apiece. BSE, the second largest exchange, is valued at 52.68 times.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 11, 2026 2:29 PM IST
BSE shares drop 3% as NSE fixes IPO price band; here's whyBSE share price: Shares of BSE fell 3.41 per cent to hit a low of Rs 3,193.20 apiece, taking its one-month fall to 10.4 per cent. 

BSE Ltd shares fell over 3 per cent in Friday’s trade as the broader market was weak and peer NSE announced its price band and other key details regarding its much-awaited initial public offering (IPO).

Data showed NSE's issue is priced at 18.60 per cent discount to BSE's price-to-earnings (PE) valuation based on FY26 earnings per share (EPS).

Advertisement

At the upper limit of the IPO price band of Rs 1,700-1,785 apiece, NSE, the largest stock exchange, will be valued at 42.88 times its FY26's EPS of Rs 41.62 apiece. BSE, the second largest exchange, is valued at 52.68 times its FY26 earnings per share of Rs 60.61 apiece.

Following the NSE-related developments, shares of BSE fell 3.41 per cent to hit a low of Rs 3,193.20 apiece.

The NSE offer for sale (OFS) would fetch Rs 22,568.92 crore, valuing the exchange at roughly Rs 4.4 lakh crore, more than three times BSE's market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 1,30,959.34 crore.

Advertisement

At an exchange rate of Rs 95.71 to a dollar, NSE's issue would be valued at $46.18 billion, making it the world's seventh most-valued exchange, just ahead of Coinbase Global Inc, which was last valued at $45.45 billion.

According to World Federation of Exchanges, compared to the leading listed stock exchange groups globally, NSE was the largest multi-asset class exchange in terms of number of trades in cash equities and contracts traded in equity derivatives in 2026 and the three months period ended June 30, with a global market share of 11.38 per cent in number of trades in cash equities and 51.18 per cent in contracts traded in equity derivatives in fiscal 2026.

NSE enjoys a global market share of 10.68 per cent in number of trades in cash equities and 50.22 per cent in contracts traded in equity derivatives in the three months period ended June 30, 2026.

Advertisement

"NSE's profitability is underpinned by consistent and sustained cash generation, which allows it to self-fund investments, maintain a high-quality capital buffer, and support ecosystem development, DAM Capital said in a note on Friday.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 11, 2026 2:24 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more