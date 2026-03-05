BSE shares jump 3% on SEBI nod to Sensex Next 30 index derivative contracts  

Shares of BSE climbed over 3 per cent in Thursday's trade after the stock exchange in a NSE filing said it has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch derivative contracts on the 'BSE Sensex Next 30 Index'.

BSE said the index tracks the next largest and most liquid companies in BSE 100 that are in derivative segment and not the member of BSE Sensex 30 index. "The exchange will offer cash settled monthly index futures and monthly index options with expiry date as the last Thursday of the expiry period," BSE said.

Advertisement

Following the development, the stock rose 3.16 per cent to hit a high of Rs 2,710 on NSE. The stock is up 88.40 per cent in the past one year.

Last month, BSE reported a 174 per cent YoY surge in the net profit at Rs 601.80 crore for the December quarter on 62 per cent YoY jump in sales at Rs 1,244.1 crore for the December quarter. Transaction charges jumped 86 per cent YoY, due to 122 per cent growth in charges from derivatives and 14 per cent growth in Star MF. These were offset by a 16 cent YoY dip in cash segment charges, analysts noted.

They noted that BSE delivered Q3FY26 index options Average Daily Premium Turnover (ADPTV) market share of 29.4 per cent despite expiry swap in September 2025. Operating leverage drove Ebitda margins up 443 basis points YoY to 60.8 per cent for the quarter, resulting in Ebitda growth of 73.5 per cent.