BSE shares nearly tripled investor wealth in a year, here's what analysts say 

Shares of BSE Ltd have nearly tripled investor wealth in a year. The stock of India's oldest stock exchange, which is listed on NSE has delivered 194% returns in a year. However, The BSE stock slipped 11% from its record high of Rs 3030 reached on June 10 this year. The multibagger share logged a gain of over 5000% in five years.



Last week, the multibagger stock was included in the Stage 1 of the Additional Surveillance Measures (ASM) framework by the NSE. The stock has fallen for the fourth consecutive session since then.

In the current session, BSE shares fell 0.75% to Rs 2691 against the previous close of Rs 2711.20. Market cap of the BSE stock stood at Rs 566.07 crore. The ASM framework was applied to curb speculative activity after the stock's substantial rise of over 130% since its March lows.

The ASM framework is an initiative by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and stock exchanges, designed to protect investors by imposing restrictions on certain securities.

Meanwhile, Om Mehra, Technical Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities said, "BSE stock has witnessed a sharp rally from the March lows, riding steadily within a rising parallel channel. After reaching an all-time high of Rs 3,030, BSE has faced resistance and has now entered a healthy pullback phase. The price has retraced toward the 20-day EMA and is also hovering near the midline of the channel, which previously acted as a strong support zone. This confluence offers a high-probability accumulation area. The momentum indicators are cooling off. The RSI has slipped below 60 but remains above 50, reflecting consolidation rather than a trend reversal. The ADX, though still strong around 30, shows a declining +DI line and a rising –DI, suggesting a pause in bullish momentum. However, volume remains controlled, with no signs of panic."

"The zone of Rs 2,600–Rs 2,500 emerges as an ideal accumulation band, which was the previous resistance. As long as the stock sustains above Rs 2,500 on a closing basis, the broader trend remains intact. On the upside, once the stock moves above Rs 2,850, a revisit to the previous high near Rs 3,030 is likely. For some time, a directionless trend may follow, and that would be the best time to accumulate for the long term," added Mehra.

Hardik Matalia, Derivative Analyst at Choice Broking appears bullish on the outlook of BSE stock.

"BSE is currently trading around Rs 2,711 and continues to maintain its long-term uptrend, consistently forming higher highs and higher lows—a classic sign of strength and bullish intent. Despite facing some rejection from higher levels recently, the stock has shown resilience by pausing and attempting a reversal from its immediate support zones, suggesting potential accumulation at lower levels.

This ongoing price behavior signals a healthy pullback within the larger uptrend, and if BSE confirms this reversal with strength, it could resume its upward trajectory, reinforcing the case for a continuation in the existing trend. The stock has recently retraced toward its short-term exponential moving average and managed to rebound, which further adds weight to the potential for continued momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 57.20, having recently cooled off from overbought territory. This indicates a pause in momentum, but if the RSI reverses from current levels, it may provide the necessary signal for the next move higher. The stock continues to trade above all key moving averages across timeframes, supporting the broader bullish outlook," said Matalia.

"Short-term traders should remain cautious and wait for a clear reversal confirmation from current levels or a breakout above the recent highs before initiating fresh positions. These technical cues will offer better clarity and improve the overall risk-reward profile. Long-term investors can continue to hold their positions as long as the stock sustains above the crucial Rs 2,400 mark. This level acts as a strong support base and trailing stop-loss. As long as BSE holds above this zone, the structural uptrend remains intact, and buying on dips remains a favorable strategy. The current consolidation and pullback phase may act as a base-building zone for the next leg of the rally," added Matalia.

In Q4, the stock exchange's net profit increased to Rs 494 crore from Rs 107 crore in the same period last year. In comparison to Q4 of the previous fiscal, revenue increased 75% year over year to Rs 846.6 crore in the most recent quarter.