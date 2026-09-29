BSE to replace Wipro in Nifty 50 index from September 30: All you need to know 

This is at least 1.5 times the six-month average free-float market capitalisation of the smallest constituent in the eligible universe, Wipro, whose average free-float market capitalisation stood at Rs 55,930 crore, according to the NSE release in August this year.

Nifty constitutes 50 biggest companies in India based on average free-float market capitalisation in the past six months, with trading liquidity criteria also applied before inclusion.

BSE's shares were trading 2% higher at Rs 3157 in the current session, taking its gains so far in 2026 to around 20%. In contrast, Bengaluru-based Wipro fell 1.43% on Tuesday and is down 40% for the year.

The review also evaluated other potential candidates, including TVS Motor Company and Divi’s Laboratories, whose average free-float market capitalisations stood at Rs 84,566 crore and Rs 82,930 crore, respectively.

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However, neither stock qualified for inclusion. The key reason was that the average free-float market capitalisation of the two smallest Nifty 50 constituents following Wipro’s exclusion — HDFC Life Insurance Company and Tata Consumer Products — fell short of the prescribed 1.5-times eligibility threshold.