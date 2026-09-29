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BSE to replace Wipro in Nifty 50 index from September 30: All you need to know 

BSE to replace Wipro in Nifty 50 index from September 30: All you need to know 

The BSE stock enters the Nifty 50 index after its six-month average free-float market capitalisation stood at Rs 1,40,879 crore. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 29, 2026 12:14 PM IST
BSE to replace Wipro in Nifty 50 index from September 30: All you need to know Nifty constitutes 50 biggest companies in India based on average free-float market capitalisation in the past six months, with trading liquidity criteria also applied before inclusion.

India’s oldest stock exchange, BSE Ltd, will enter the NSE’s benchmark Nifty 50 index, replacing IT major Wipro Ltd. The exclusion and inclusion is the part of the semi-annual index rebalancing. The changes will come into effect from September 30, 2026.

The BSE stock enters the Nifty 50 index after its six-month average free-float market capitalisation stood at Rs 1,40,879 crore.

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This is at least 1.5 times the six-month average free-float market capitalisation of the smallest constituent in the eligible universe, Wipro, whose average free-float market capitalisation stood at Rs 55,930 crore, according to the NSE release in August this year.

Nifty constitutes 50 biggest companies in India based on average free-float market capitalisation in the past six months, with trading liquidity criteria also applied before inclusion.

BSE's shares were trading 2% higher at Rs 3157 in the current session, taking its gains so far in 2026 to around 20%. In contrast, Bengaluru-based Wipro fell 1.43% on Tuesday and is down 40% for the year.

The review also evaluated other potential candidates, including TVS Motor Company and Divi’s Laboratories, whose average free-float market capitalisations stood at Rs 84,566 crore and Rs 82,930 crore, respectively.

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However, neither stock qualified for inclusion. The key reason was that the average free-float market capitalisation of the two smallest Nifty 50 constituents following Wipro’s exclusion — HDFC Life Insurance Company and Tata Consumer Products — fell short of the prescribed 1.5-times eligibility threshold.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 29, 2026 12:14 PM IST
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