BT Closing Bell | Sensex settles 753 pts higher, Nifty above 24,550; FMCG, bank stocks shine

Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty gained for the third consecutive session on Tuesday, supported by gains in FMCG and banking stocks amid rising optimism around the US-Iran peace talks.

At close, the Sensex jumped 753.03 points, or 0.96 per cent, to close at 79,273.33, while the Nifty climbed 211.75 points, or 0.87 per cent, to settle at 24,576.60.

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“The session reflects a market cautiously leaning into the possibility of a diplomatic breakthrough, with broad-based gains and improving global sentiment pointing to a gradual unwinding of the war-risk premium,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Top gainers & losers

Among Sensex constituents, Trent emerged as the top gainer, rising 3.55% to Rs 4393.45. Hindustan Unilever (HUL) followed with a 3.13% jump, while ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank gained 2.29%, 2.28%, 2.04% and 1.72%, respectively.

While Bharat Electronics (BEL), Titan Company and Reliance Industries were among the losers on the 30-pack index, which declined up to 1.33%.

Five stocks, namely HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HUL and Bajaj Finance, contributed largely to the Sensex’s rise.

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“However, with signals that the ceasefire may not be extended even as negotiations continue, the window for resolution appears to be narrowing. The outcome of the upcoming talks will be pivotal—credible progress could support a sustained and broad-based recovery, while any breakdown risks reigniting volatility and a renewed risk-off tone,” said Ponmudi.

Among sectoral indices, the BSE FMCG index advanced 2.23% to end at 18,755.73, while the BSE Bankex index soared 1.46% to close at 64,662.55.

“While the structure has turned more constructive, sustainability will depend on continued support from earnings, stability in crude oil prices, and the absence of fresh geopolitical disruptions. For now, the market appears to be moving from a phase of reactive volatility toward more confident, opportunity-driven participation,” said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered research analyst and founder, Livelong Wealth.

