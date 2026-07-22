BT Explainer | London Stock Exchange plans non-stop trading from 2027: What LSE 24 is, how it will work

London Stock Exchange (LSE) has unveiled plans to launch LSE 24, a new 24/5 trading venue aimed at supporting the next generation of digital, algorithmic and agentic trading.

According to an exchange statement released on Tuesday, LSE 24 will offer near-continuous trading from Monday to Friday, allowing global investors to react to market-moving events across time zones, access liquidity for longer periods and manage portfolio risks beyond conventional market hours.

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It will operate separately from the London Stock Exchange's Main Market and is intended to complement existing trading arrangements. "The venue, which will be built on LSEG's (London Stock Exchange Group's) trusted financial market infrastructure, complements existing market structures by preserving the resilience and integrity of regular trading hours, while opening new opportunities for participation outside the traditional trading day in the UK. It will operate separately from the London Stock Exchange's Main Market, which will continue to operate its existing trading hours," LSE stated.

When will LSE 24 launch?

The exchange said LSE 24 will be available for client testing by the end of 2026, while Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) will become the first asset class to trade on the platform in the first half (H1) of 2027, subject to regulatory approvals.

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LSE said ETPs have been chosen as the starting point because London is already a leading international hub for such products and there is strong global demand for instruments offering efficient access to worldwide markets.

The exchange added that the venue is expected to incorporate elements of both a central limit order book and request-for-quote (RFQ) functionality to provide price transparency and on-demand liquidity, with scope to expand into equities at a later stage.

What will be the trading hours?

LSE 24 will operate from 17:00 to 07:50 (UK time), with a 30-minute pause between 18:30 and 19:00 to carry out end-of-day processes.

Regular trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market will continue unchanged between 08:00 and 16:30 (UK time).

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Together, the two venues will enable trading activity across almost the entire weekday.

Why is the exchange launching LSE 24?

The exchange said the platform is designed to support increasingly digital and automated financial markets while offering investors greater flexibility outside traditional trading hours.

Julia Hoggett, CEO of LSE plc and Head of Digital and Securities Markets, LSEG, said, "The launch of LSE 24 marks an important step in the evolution of our markets, providing clients with greater flexibility beyond traditional trading hours and supporting more digital, connected global markets."

Hoggett added, "By integrating with LSEG's digital markets infrastructure, LSE 24 will help support deeper liquidity, greater efficiency and broader participation in our markets, reinforcing London's position as a leading global financial centre."

'Agentic trading'

The exchange said LSE 24 will enable secure native connectivity for the next generation of agent-based trading capabilities, allowing clients to interact with market data, order management and execution workflows in more automated ways while operating within the governance and controls of a regulated market.

"This connectivity will allow clients to interact with market data, order management and execution workflows in more automated and intuitive ways, while maintaining the governance, resilience and controls of a regulated market. By combining extended-hours access with agentic connectivity, the venue is designed to support the next generation of market participation as trading becomes more digital, automated and globally connected," LSE said.

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What is the role of the Digital Securities Depository?

Subject to regulatory approvals, LSE 24 will leverage LSEG's Digital Securities Depository (DSD), which is currently under development.

According to the exchange, the DSD will provide the infrastructure for the digitisation of issuance, settlement and asset servicing, enabling broader access to LSE 24 and supporting expansion into additional asset classes over time.

"LSEG DSD creates the foundation for the digitisation of issuance, settlement and asset servicing, thus enabling greater reach for LSE 24. The DSD will expand into different asset classes to meet client demand and enable new functionalities across markets. LSEG will interoperate with other market participants to shape the evolution of the market and accelerate adoption," the exchange said.