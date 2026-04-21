BT Opening Bell | Sensex jumps 367 pts, Nifty above 24,450; Adani Ports, ICICI Bank lead index gainers

Domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Tuesday, tracking cues from Asian peers amid rising positive sentiment over the US-Iran peace talks.

At 9:17 am, the BSE Sensex gained 311.17 points, or 0.40%, to 78,831.47, after rising 367 points in early trade. The NSE Nifty rose 91.40 points, or 0.38%, to 24,456.25, briefly touching a high of 24,462.15.

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Among Sensex constituents, Adani Ports jumped 1.30% to Rs 1598. ICICI Bank advanced 1.01%, while Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance and Eternal climbed 0.91%, 0.78% and 0.69%, respectively.

In the short term, the market will continue to be news-driven, swinging between hope and fear, said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd, noting that reports of the second round of talks between the US and Iran are keeping hopes of resolution to the conflict alive.

Broader Asian markets traded higher today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 1.31% to 59,596.10, while South Korea’s Kospi soared 2.15% to 6,352.67, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged up 0.06% to 26,377.68.

Wall Street ended lower overnight, with all three major indices closing in the red. The S&P 500 edged down 0.24% to end at 7,109.14, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average settled flat with negative bias at 49,442.56. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.26% to close at 24,404.39.

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“Brent crude at $95 and declining spot prices of crude reflect market confidence that the conflict may not last long. But if it does, crude price will again spike impacting stock markets,” Vijayakumar said.

From a technical standpoint, Aakash Shah, technical research analyst at Choice Equity Broking Private Ltd, said that the 50-pack index continues to hold above the 24,300 zone, indicating the near-term positive bias.

“Immediate support is placed near 24,150–24,200, while resistance is seen around 24,450–24,500. A sustained move above this resistance band could extend the ongoing rally, while failure to hold higher levels may result in range-bound movement,” Shah said.

In the previous session on Monday, the Sensex edged up 26.76 points, or 0.03%, to settle at 78,520.30, while the Nifty rose 11.30 points, or 0.05%, to close at 24,364.85.