Business Today
Subscribe
IndiaNRICareer & JobsUS NewsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
BT Opening Bell | Sensex, Nifty open higher but IT shares sink amid US-Iran tensions

BT Opening Bell | Sensex, Nifty open higher but IT shares sink amid US-Iran tensions

Among Sensex constituents, Eternal, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, L&T and Titan were the top gainers today, rising up to 4%.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 9, 2026 9:46 AM IST
BT Opening Bell | Sensex, Nifty open higher but IT shares sink amid US-Iran tensions Top Sensex losers were Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra falling up to 2%.

The Indian stock market opened higher on Thursday amid positive global cues. Sensex rose 464 points to 76,968 and Nifty gained 145 pts to 24,021 in early deals today. Among Sensex constituents, Eternal, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, L&T and Titan were the top gainers today, rising up to 4%. The stock market rose amid crude oil prices trading below $75 per barrel, a level recorded on Wednesday amid renewed tensions between US and Iran. 

Advertisement

Related Articles

Top Sensex losers were Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra falling up to 2%. 

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments said, "September crude is trading at $76, which means the market doesn’t believe that the situation will aggravate. Globally, markets haven’t panicked. But the scenario needs to be watched closely.  Another important trend is that the trend of FIIs turning buyers continues. During the last four trading days, FIIs have been buyers in India. They have bought equity for Rs 3954 crores in the cash market in the last four days. This trend may continue if crude remains stable. Large caps generally, and in financials and automobiles in particular, are likely to remain resilient."

The Business Today Show at India Today | Every trading day at 9 am | Complete stock market opening action

Advertisement

Catch all the latest updates coming in from the stock markets on The Business Today Show. This is where you will get all the market opening action on the Dalal Street, and what's hot in the corporate and financial world. Every trading day at 9 am - The Business Today Show at India Today.

Watch Here:

Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Investments said, "With both the surge towards 24600 and turn lower immediately thereafter having concluded, the stage is now set for either a large breakdown aiming 22900, or swing higher towards 24400 again. Favoured view expects a recovery swing, aiming 24041-24229 initially. Alternatively, inability to sustain above 23936 could confirm the next leg of downsides aiming 23641 initially."
 

Previous session

Advertisement

Sensex pack slumped 1,677.12 points or 2.15 per cent to settle at 76,503.60, while the NSE Nifty50 index declined 516.65 points or 2.12 per cent to close at 23,882.05.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Jul 9, 2026 9:46 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today