BT Opening Bell | Sensex, Nifty open higher but IT shares sink amid US-Iran tensions

The Indian stock market opened higher on Thursday amid positive global cues. Sensex rose 464 points to 76,968 and Nifty gained 145 pts to 24,021 in early deals today. Among Sensex constituents, Eternal, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, L&T and Titan were the top gainers today, rising up to 4%. The stock market rose amid crude oil prices trading below $75 per barrel, a level recorded on Wednesday amid renewed tensions between US and Iran.

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Top Sensex losers were Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra falling up to 2%.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments said, "September crude is trading at $76, which means the market doesn’t believe that the situation will aggravate. Globally, markets haven’t panicked. But the scenario needs to be watched closely. Another important trend is that the trend of FIIs turning buyers continues. During the last four trading days, FIIs have been buyers in India. They have bought equity for Rs 3954 crores in the cash market in the last four days. This trend may continue if crude remains stable. Large caps generally, and in financials and automobiles in particular, are likely to remain resilient."

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Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Investments said, "With both the surge towards 24600 and turn lower immediately thereafter having concluded, the stage is now set for either a large breakdown aiming 22900, or swing higher towards 24400 again. Favoured view expects a recovery swing, aiming 24041-24229 initially. Alternatively, inability to sustain above 23936 could confirm the next leg of downsides aiming 23641 initially."