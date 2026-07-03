BT Opening Bell | Sensex, Nifty open higher; HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel top gainers

The Indian stock market opened higher on Friday led by gains in IT stocks. Sensex rose 393 points to 77,896 and Nifty gained 150 pts to 24,325 in early deals today. Among Sensex constituents, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel TCS, Infosys were the top gainers today, rising up to 4%. The stock market rose in early deals as crude oil prices dropped below $70 per barrel on hopes of "positive progress" in talks between US and Iran.

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Top Sensex losers were Adani Ports, NTPC, M&M, SBI and Kotak Bank fell up to 0.67%.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments said , " Banking stocks have the fundamental strength to sustain the rally in Bank Nifty. The IT stocks are witnessing an uptrend triggered by low valuations. But the sector has no fundamental strength to sustain the rally."

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Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities said, "For day traders, 24,075/77,200 would act as key support zones. Above these levels, the market could continue its positive momentum towards 24,250-24,375 / 77,800-78,200. Conversely, below 24,075/77,200, sentiment could turn negative. In that case, the market could retest levels of 23,980-23,900/76,900-76,500. A weekly close above the level of 24350 would increase the probabilities of crossing 24600 soon."