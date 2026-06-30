The Indian stock market opened marginally higher on Tuesday in line with its Asian and US peers. Softer crude oil prices below the $75 per barrel mark and reports of possible US-Iran talks in Doha, kept the market sentiment positive today. Lower oil prices are generally positive for inflation, corporate earnings and the country's fiscal outlook.

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Sensex rose 78 points to 76,806 and Nifty rose 8 pts to 23,952 in early deals today. Among Sensex constituents, Maruti, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports were the top gainers today, rising up to 1.15%.

Top Sensex losers were Infosys, IndiGo, Tata Steel, HUL, Kotak Bank, and TCS shares fell up to 1.60%.

Asian markets moved higher after Wall Street ended overnight gains, led by a rebound in technology stocks following last week's sell-off over concerns that artificial intelligence (AI) stocks had become overvalued.

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VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments said, "With Brent crude, US bond yields and the rupee stabilising, there are no major near-term triggers for the market. As we move into July expectations regarding Q1 results will be influencing the market moves. Investors can focus on sectors which are likely to post good results. Banking and financial services are likely to lead in profitability since credit growth has been strong and NIMs are good. This sector will continue to perform well. Health care is another stable sector which is likely to deliver good results. In the context of poor monsoon, the health care sector is a strong defensive play. Power is another sector which will come out with good results and healthy commentary since the prospects continue to be bright. Capital goods majors have healthy order books. For IT, more than results, the management commentary is important. Sentiments are unlikely to favour the sector. In automobiles, it will be stock-specific action."