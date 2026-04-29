BT Opening Bell: Sensex rises 400 pts, Nifty above 24,100; Eternal, Maruti Suzuki lead gainers

Domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened on a higher note on Wednesday amid mixed global cues, supported by gains in heavyweight stocks such as Eternal, Maruti Suzuki and BEL, despite lingering uncertainty around the US-Iran conflict.

At 9:18 am, the BSE Sensex rose 367.55 points, or 0.48%, to 77,254.46 after gaining 403 points in early trade. The NSE Nifty climbed 115.40 points, or 0.48%, to 24,111.10, briefly touching a high of 24,123.55.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Among Sensex constituents, Eternal gained 3.23% to Rs 262. Maruti Suzuki climbed 2.28%, while Bharat Electronics, Adani Ports, and Mahindra&Mahindra (M&M) rose 1.25%, 1.11% and 1.04%, respectively.

Despite significant developments in the Gulf region, there is no solution to the energy crisis caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

“UAE’s decision to quit OPEC might have a bearing on crude prices in the medium term but it is unlikely to ease crude prices in the near-term. There are indications that the US-Iran stand off may continue much longer,” Vijayakumar said.

Broader Asian markets traded mixed today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 is closed today for the Showa Day holiday, while South Korea’s Kospi edged down 0.07% to 6,636.49, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 1.34% to 26,023.11.

Advertisement

Wall Street ended lower overnight, with all three major indices closing in the green. The S&P 500 declined 0.49% to close at 7,138.80, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down 0.05% to end at 49,141.93. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.90% to settle at 24,663.80.

“While earnings could provide pockets of strength, sustainability of the move will depend on stability in global cues and follow-through buying at higher levels. For now, the tone remains cautiously constructive, with a focus on stock-specific opportunities rather than broad-based directional conviction,” said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered research analyst and founder, Livelong Wealth.

In the previous session on Tuesday, the Sensex slipped 416.72 points, or 0.54%, to settle at 76,886.91, while the Nifty fell 97 points, or 0.40%, to close at 23,995.70.