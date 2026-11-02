BTTV Exclusive: Analyst on investing strategy in new Samvat, tips for patient investors and more

He argued that while the triggers change—from geopolitics to oil and macro risks—the broader market script remains familiar for long-term investors.
Veteran fund manager Aashish P. Somaiyaa, CEO, WhiteOak Capital Asset Management has delivered a clear message to jittery investors: the market pain of 2025-26 may feel unusually severe, but it is far from unprecedented. Drawing on nearly three decades of experience, Somaiyaa said the current phase resembles several earlier periods of deep stress and could soon create a productive entry window for patient investors. The key lesson for the coming Samvat: maintain sensible asset allocation, keep investing consistently and consider calculated risks as markets evolve.
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Fear changes, market cycles do not
Somaiya said the triggers haunting investors today—geopolitics, oil prices and weak macro sentiment—have appeared in different forms across past downturns. “The intensity and the story changes a little bit, but the plot doesn’t change too much,” he said, arguing that markets repeatedly test conviction before rewarding discipline.
He placed 2025-26 alongside periods such as 1998-2002, 2008-09, 2012-13, 2019-20 and parts of 2022-23, suggesting that the current anxiety fits a familiar historical pattern rather than a wholly new crisis template.
A case for measured risk-taking
The most striking part of Somaiyaa's outlook is his timing call. “In the next three to six months, it will be time to venture out and take some risks,” he said. That is not a blanket call for aggression, but a signal that prolonged stress often improves the probability of future returns rather than diminishing it.
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His remarks are consistent with the broader positioning discussed through the conversation: large caps are looking relatively more attractive after a painful correction, while investors who became excessively tilted toward small and mid-caps may need to restore balance.
Why discipline matters more than prediction
Somaiyaa’s broader investment philosophy is rooted in endurance, not perfect forecasting. In earlier parts of the discussion, he emphasized that successful investors learn to negotiate uncertainty rather than demand certainty. That framework becomes especially relevant in phases when macro risks—from oil to global politics to currency volatility—dominate sentiment.
The implication is important for retail and HNI investors heading into the new Samvat. Market leadership may rotate, volatility may persist, and event risks may remain elevated, but history, in Somaiya’s view, favors those who continue with “sensible asset allocations and continuous investments.”
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The payoff for holding nerve
Somaiyaa summed up the current moment with a phrase investors often need most during corrections: “This too shall pass.” He added that when the turbulence fades, those who have held their nerve and invested sensibly will come out as winners. For investors bruised by two difficult years, that may be the most important lesson of all.
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