BTTV Exclusive: M&M CEO Rajesh Jejurikar on Q1 earnings, business outlook, order book and more 

"We believe this is a very important strategic opportunity for us to grow in the CV business with the potential merger of the two entities," said Jejurikar.

The firm will directly reach a six percent market share. "So we become a roughly Rs 6000 crore revenue player-six percent market share in a very, very important segment of the economy," he said.

On the growth in the electric three-wheeler business, Jejurikar said EV penetration in that segment has gone from twelve percent two years back to nearly forty percent over a two-year period. "We are a leader in that segment with thirty-nine point five percent market share," he told BTTV.

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Jejurikar further said the company is aiming to raise its SUV production capacity from fifty-six thousand a month in March to sixty thousand per month. The company plans to double its capacity by 2030 from the current level.

Jejurikar said the company has as strong order book and most of its products are in very good demand momentum.

"Our strategy over the last five years has been to focus more on how do we get more people to buy into the SUV proposition. And by increasing the size of the opportunity, we are actually ending up gaining market share. So the approach really is to say, let's get more people to buy SUVs," added Jejurikar.