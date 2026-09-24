BTTV exclusive: NSE's Ashishkumar Chauhan & Srinivas Injeti on tradeoff between profitability and excessive speculation

Talking about the revenue composition, Injeti said 80 percent of it comes from trading activities and 20% from related activities.

Injeti said NSE needs to diversify revenue streams.

Advertisement

NSE originally started as technology firm. "We generate data and data can also be monetised within what is permissible under regulatory framework," said the NSE chairperson.

Agreeing with Injeti, Chauhan said, "We have been responsible regulator first and then responsible business."

Corroborating his statement, Chauhan said NSE started with 700 trades a day. On a good day, NSE conducts 30 crore trades per session.

Adding to Chauhan's statement, Injeti said NSE enjoys economies of scale advantage as it is the largest exchange of the country. In case of launch of new products, there may not be any additional costs. NSE has technology, NSE has manpower. Hence, the exchange may only have to incur variable costs, added Injeti.