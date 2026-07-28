BTTV Exclusive | Tata Power sees sustained performance across rooftop, manufacturing, T&D businesses in coming quarters: CEO

He added that the company's transmission and distribution business is also expected to perform well. "In our transmit and distribution business, you will see very good performance in the subsequent quarters," Sinha said.

On utility-scale projects, Sinha said the benefits would start reflecting once the projects under implementation become operational.

"We are also implementing utility-scale projects. Once they get implemented, they immediately start operating at full capacity. I think you will see a wide spread of benefits starting to come in the subsequent quarters as some of these projects get implemented," he said.

Sinha said the company's existing operations are expected to remain stable, while emphasising the importance of operating assets at optimum levels.

"And of course, our existing operation will continue to be very stable. So that's very important, that how do we ensure that whatever assets we have, they operate at optimum level," he said.

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Commenting on the overall growth trajectory, Sinha said, "We do expect the type of growth that we have seen in this quarter, it will further improve in the subsequent quarters."