Bulk deals on NSE: Capri Global buys stake in Fino Payments Bank, Hedge Fund buys shares of PB Fintech and more

Fino Payments Bank: Capri Global Holdings bought an additional 6.06 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions. These shares were bought at an average price of Rs 258.47 per share.

PB Fintech: Hedge fund WF Asian Smaller Companies Fund has purchased 67.75 lakh shares in Policybazaar operator via open market transactions, which is 1.5 percent of total paid-up equity. The fund has bought 34.21 lakh shares on the NSE and 33.53 lakh shares on the BSE, at an average price of Rs 400 per share. The transaction was worth Rs 271 crore.

Mishtann Foods: The packaged foods player's promoter Hiteshkumar Gaurishankar Patel has bought 3,94,732 equity shares of the company via open market, increasing its shareholding to 49.37 per cent in the company.

Keystone Realtors: Plutus Wealth Management LLP has purchased 17.1 lakh shares or 1.5% stake in the Rustomjee Group company at an average price of Rs 555.03 per share. Keystone Realtors made a decent debut on stock exchanges on Thursday, as the scrip got listed at Rs 541 per share on BSE and NSE, a 2.60 per cent premium to their issue price of Rs 541 per share.

Excel Realty N Infra: Lakhmendra Chamanlal Khurana sold 2.25 crore shares at an average price of Rs 0.25 per share.

AMD Industries Limited: Om Pramila Stocks Private Limited sold 1,28,000 shares at Rs 50.60 per share.

Dish TV India Limited: Yuga Stocks and Commodities Private Limited sold 107,18,885 shares of Dish TV at a price of Rs 19.47. It bought 77,18,885 shares of Dish TV at a price of Rs 19.36 on NSE.

Integra Essentia Limited: Vikasa India EIF I Fund-Incube Global Opportunities bought 25 lakh shares of Integra Essentia at a price of Rs 8.08 on NSE.

