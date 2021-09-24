Bull Run on D-Street! Sensex hits 60k, Nifty above 17,900; Infosys, HCL Tech top gainers

The party on Dalal Street keeps getting bigger. Equity benchmark Sensex surged over 350 points to cross 60,000 important mark for the first time.

At 09:16 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 360 points or 0.60 per cent higher at 60,245, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 79.5 points or 0.45 per cent to 17,902.50.

Infosys and HCL Tech were the top gainers in the Sensex pack, advancing over 2 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, TCS, Asian Paints and L&T.

On the other hand, Tata Steel and HUL were among the losers.

Sensex closed shy of the 60,000-mark on Thursday and Nifty ended above the 17,800 level for the first time.

While Sensex rallied 958 points to 59,885, Nifty rose 272 points to close the day at an all-time high of 17,822. During the day, Sensex touched an all-time high of 59,957 and Nifty reached an all-time peak of 17,843.