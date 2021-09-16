Bull Run on D-Street: Sensex hits all-time high, Nifty above 17,550; IndusInd Bank gains 3%

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 100 points to touch an all-time high of 58,907.78 while Nifty crossed 17,550 mark for the first time. At 09:20 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 143 points or 0.24 per cent higher at 58,866.44, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 50 points or 0.29 per cent to 17,569.75.

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 3 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, ITC, SBI, HCL Tech, DRL, Bajaj Finserv and Sun Pharma.

On the other hand, Titan and HDFC were among the losers.

On September 15, the benchmark indices closed at record highs led by gains in IT and consumer durables shares. Sensex ended 476 points higher at 58,723 and Nifty advanced 139 points to 17,519. During the day, Sensex touched an all-time high of 58,777 and Nifty reached an all-time peak of 17,532.70.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 232.84 crore on September 15, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) lapped up shares worth Rs 167.67 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.