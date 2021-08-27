Bull Run on D-Street: This midcap stock rose 9% today, hit all-time high

Indian benchmark indices started the September F&O series on a flat note amid mixed global cues on Friday. However, after the initial volatility, the market witnessed a swift recovery. Nifty crossed 16,700 for the first time and Sensex surged 176 points to close at an all-time high of 56,124.72.

Amid the ongoing market rally, shares of SKF India rose 9 per cent to hit an all-time high of Rs 3,050.00 on BSE. The midcap stock has surged from Rs 1,659 to Rs 3,050.00 mark today in the last 12 months - yielding around 84 per cent in this period.



With a market capitalisation of Rs 14,717 crore, the share stands higher than 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, and 200-day moving averages.

The company reported a standalone profit of Rs 79.12 crore for the quarter ended June 2021 compared to a profit of Rs 0.25 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations grew 130 per cent to Rs 693.53 crore in the June-ended quarter against Rs 301.24 crore a year ago.

"While the quarter witnessed volatile price and availability challenges on steel and logistics, we have been disciplined in our approach to ensure that this inflationary impact is either eliminated or minimized to reduce the need for price increases to customers," said Manish Bhatnagar, Managing Director SKF India Ltd.

"We continue to focus on putting our customers and employees first and exercise a strong cost discipline across business operations. Our financial results, despite the challenges, are commendable with strong gains year-on year. We delivered a 130% revenue growth and an 11.4% PAT. This strong performance reflects the strong resilience and a winning spirit of our people," he added.

ICICI Direct has a 'Buy' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 3300 per share. It mentioned that auto & industrial have been contributing 50-50% to SKF’s topline over the years, with a slight tilt in either side depending on macros.

"SKF has been making strides towards innovation and R&D and has made significant inroads in REP. Going ahead, a recovery in auto, upcoming e-market & commencement of DFC should augur well for the company," it added.

The brokerage firm noted that the upcoming DFC by mid CY22 will push out Class K bearings, coupled with metro projects in 25-26 new cities adding thrust to the industrial segment. Also, the upcoming e-market will expand reach and market share as well as reduce counterfeit products.

"The stock trades at 30x FY23E and considering its debt-free balance sheet, strong foreign parentage and good market share, the stock deserves a premium. We would recommend investors with a long-term view to buy on dips," Jitesh Ranawat, Head Institutional Sales at Marwadi Shares and Finance Ltd, told BusinessToday.in.

"Currently, a limited upside of 10% is there but then for long-term investors, these are blue-chips to be kept and bought on a bad day," he noted.

SKF India is one of the leading bearing manufacturers known for its deep groove ball bearings and has a presence across the industrial & auto sector.