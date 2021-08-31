Bull Street on D-Street: This metal stock doubled shareholder's money in 1 year; do you own it?

Benchmark indices ended at fresh record levels on Tuesday led by the metal, power and PSU bank stocks. Equity benchmark Sensex surged over 600 points to touch a record intra-day high of 57,618.50, and the broader NSE Nifty 50 index crossed the 17,000 mark for the first time.

Amid the ongoing rally, shares of Hindalco Industries have delivered more than 150 per cent return in the last one year. In comparison, the Nifty 50 index gained over 50 per cent and the S&P BSE Sensex rose over 49 per cent.



The multibagger stock has surged from Rs 185 to Rs 470.9 mark today in the last 12 months - yielding around 154.5 per cent in this period. It has gained 8 per cent in the last three trading sessions and has risen 90 per cent since the beginning of this year.



An amount of Rs 5 lakh invested in this metal stock a year ago would have turned into Rs 12.72 lakh today.



The large-cap stock rose 5 per cent to hit an all-time high of Rs 470.9 on Tuesday. With a market capitalisation of Rs 1,05,413.47 crore, the share stands higher than 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, and 200-day moving averages.



The company reported a net profit of Rs 2,787 crore for the quarter ended June 2021 compared to a profit of Rs 709 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations grew 63.5 to Rs 41,358 crore in the June-ended quarter against Rs 25,283 crore a year ago.



According to MarketsMojo, the company has declared positive results for the last 3 consecutive quarters and has high institutional holdings at 45.55%. Also, the technical trend has improved from Mildly Bullish on August 30, 2021, and the stock is technically in a Bullish range now.



Multiple factors for the stock are bullish like MACD, Bollinger Band, KST, and OBV. However, it noted that the valuation seems to be expensive right now.

According to a report by Motilal Oswal, the strong rally in steel prices is likely to sustain on account of the following factors: (a) strong demand recovery in metal-consuming sectors across the world; b) focus on de-carbonization in China, leading to production cuts; c) the Chinese government discouraging steel exports by way of removal of export rebates; d) higher raw material prices such as iron ore, coke, and coal; and e) temporary export tax imposition by Russia to discourage steel exports.

"The brokerage house has a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 520 per share. "While there are temporary headwinds in demand from the Automotive segment due to the semiconductor shortage, the worse is likely behind. While deleveraging would remain the key focus for companies, they are also eyeing growth, which would lead to higher capital expenditure," it noted.

On the domestic front, volume decline has been observed in all companies due to weak domestic demand. However, the managements have highlighted that demand is expected to improve from Aug’21," it added.



