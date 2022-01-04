Bullet proof stocks: These 10 winners have never let investors down in 10 years

Are you looking for consistent compounders on Dalal Street? Data shows that the at least 10 gems on the BSE have delivered a positive return to investors in each successive year since December 2011.

With a rally of 11,865 per cent, shares of Bajaj Finance had soared to Rs 6,976.90 on December 31, 2021 from Rs 58.31 on December 30, 2011. Shares of the company gained between 19 per cent and 127 per cent every year during 2011-2021. On the other hand, the benchmark BSE Sensex rallied 276 per cent during the same period.

Bharat Rasayan (up 8,448 per cent), Atul Ltd (up 6,577 per cent), Vinati Organics (up 5,716 per cent), Sonata Software (up 4,040 per cent), Berger Paints (up 2,406 per cent), Info Edge (India) (up 1,882 per cent), Pidilite Industries (up 1,614 per cent), Asian Paints (up 1,203 per cent) and Dabur India (up 482 per cent) also gave robust return to investors during the past 10 years. These companies have also managed to deliver a positive return to investors on yearly basis since December 2011.

From the above stocks, Progressive Share Brokers in a report said, "Bharat Rasayan has a strong portfolio, distribution network and brand equity, and has been making the right investments to scale the business higher while expanding the manufacturing capacities, setting up new capacities (for critical inputs as part of backward integration), acquiring more product registrations and developing relevant products for key markets."

Bharat Rasayan, the flagship company of the Bharat group, was incorporated in 1985. The company is engaged in the manufacturing of technical grade pesticides, which in turn is used from the manufacturing of formulations for the agrochemical industry.

On the other hand, YES Securities believes that the pickup in hiring activity and the recovery in the real estate market would support the revenue growth of Info Edge. It further said that Info Edge is best placed to benefit from the growing digitalisation of the Indian economy. "Positive operating leverage should support margin in the medium term. It is expected to continue to make tech-related investments to drive revenue growth and maintain its leadership position across segments," YES Securities said in a report.

Overall, the domestic equity market stood highly volatile during the past 10 years due to the implementation of GST, RERA, elections and eruption of the Covid pandemic. However, brokerages believe that the benchmark equity indices may continue to deliver a double-digit return in 2022.

Neeraj Chadawar, head-quantitative equity research, Axis Securities said, "Considering the strong earnings trajectory, we maintain our December 2022 Nifty 50 target of 20,200, valuing it at 22x FY24E earnings."

Mitul Shah, head of research-institutional desk, Reliance Securities said, "We expect around 8-10 per cent up-move in Nifty in 2022 from the current level." He also suggested players like Finolex Industries, Gujarat Gas and Ashok Leyland for the New Year.

Also Read: Rs 36 to Rs 940: This stock turned into a multibagger in one year

Also Read: 'Only easy bit about trading is starting': Zerodha's Nithin Kamath tells investors

