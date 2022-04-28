Bulls vs Bears! Here's what to expect on Dalal Street today

On Wednesday, the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled nearly 1 per cent on profit-booking in financial and IT stocks after a recent rally.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 537.22 points or 0.94 per cent to end at 56,819.39. During the day, it tanked 772.57 points or 1.34 per cent to 56,584.04. The NSE Nifty declined by 162.40 points or 0.94 per cent to 17,038.40.

Who will win the battle today on Dalal Street? Bulls or Bears? Here's what experts say:

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Service said, "Market continued to be gripped by high volatility following a heavy selloff in the global markets led by elevated energy crisis and weak Chinese economic outlook underpinned by prospects of US rate hikes. Investors are weighing the possibility of a global slowdown due to monetary tightening by central banks, lockdown in China and Russia -Ukraine war. This has resulted in an outflow of funds from equity markets to safe havens."

"In the daily chart, the index has given closing below 200-Daily Simple Moving Averages indicates weakness in the counter. From the Fibonacci retrenchment 16,880 is the immediate support level," said Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director, Choice Broking.

He suggested that short term investors may opt for stock specific action with positive bias above 17,250 levels. However, the Nifty is forming a Head and Shoulder pattern on the daily chart, which will be confirmed if the neckline remaining at 16,800 would be broken. Indicators such as RSI & MACD are signaling weakness on daily charts which indicates downside movement can be seen.

"The Nifty may find support around 16,880 levels followed by 16,800 while on the upside 17,200 may act as an immediate hurdle for the index. On the other hand, Bank nifty has support at 35,500 levels while resistance at 36,600 levels," he added.

Sharing his technical view, Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities said, "Nifty50 may take support at 16,903 levels and may face resistance at 17,200 levels. In case of Bank Nifty immediate support and resistance levels are 35,700 and 36,400 level respectively."

"Nifty continues to hold above the support at 16,800-16,700. We see multiple candles with same lows in last couple of days. Nifty is forming a “Bullish tweezers bottom”. Also, Nifty needs to break above 17,400 for a rally to 17,800. Support at 1,680-16,700 zone holds on," Manish Shah, Independent analyst told Business Today.