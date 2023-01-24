Business Today to host its first-ever Market Today Summit

Business Today will host its first ever Market Summit in Mumbai at St Regis today. The one-day event will see market mavens decoding the trajectory of benchmark & sectoral indices and outlook for the current year.

The event will start with a session by Samir Arora, founder of Helios Capital at 2:00 pm. Arora will deliberate upon whether 2023 will be a year of comeback for the market or will the volatility of 2022 continue this year.

Niranjan Hiranandani, co-founder and MD of Hiranandani Group; Dilip G Piramal, Chairman, VIP Industries and Abhishek Khaitan, MD and CEO of Radico Khaitan will discuss about expectations of India Inc from market in the next session.

Manish Girotra, CEO, Moelis India and Sanjay Mehta, founder & partner 100X.VC will talk about private equity investment trends in the emerging markets during the third session of the Summit.

In the next session, Nilesh Shah, MD and CEO, Kotak Mahindra AMC; Vijay Chandok, MD and CEO, ICICI Securities; Basant Maheshwari, investor and author of The Thoughful Investor and Dhiraj Reli, MD and CEO of HDFC Securities will discuss the coming of age of retail investors.

A Balasubramaniun, MD and CEO of Aditya Birla Sunlife AMC and Chairman of AMFI; Sankaran Naren, ED and CIO, ICICI Prudential AMC; Prashant Jain, director and fund manager, 3P Investment Managers; Sundeep Sikka ED and CEO Nippon Life India AMC and Rajeev Thakkar, CIO and director PPFAS Asset Management will talk about future trends in mutual funds in the fifth session of the event.

Ridham Desai, MD, Morgan Stanley India; Kenneth Andrade, founder and CIO, Old Bridge Capital ; Saurabh Mukherjea, founder and CIO, Marcellus Investment Managers and Devina Mehra, Chairperson and MD, First Global will deliberate upon whether the Indian equity market will be able to outperform their peers in 2023 in the next session.

Pranjul Bhandari, chief economist, India, HSBC; Samiran Chakraborty, Chief economist, India, Citibank; Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group chief economic advisor, SBI and Shubada Rao, founder, QuantEco will discuss the fiscal aspect of the Indian economy with a focus on Budget 2023.

In the eighth session, Neil Parag Parikh, chairman and CEO PPFAS AMC and Pratik Oswal, head (Passive Funds) at Motilal Oswal AMC will talk about investing beyond Indian horizons.

Raamdeo Agrawal, chairman and co-founder , Motilal Oswal; Shankar Sharma, founder, GQuant Investech; Nikhil Kamath, co-founder, True Beacon & Zerodha will talk about chasing Alpha in a VUCA World in the last session of the Summit.

Meanwhile, Business Today on Tuesday launched the new Markets Today page on its website www.businesstoday.in.

The Market Today page offers unmatched coverage of stock markets both during and after market hours. From complete stock data to brokerage reports and stock stories to market perspectives, the Market Today page is a one-stop shop for both momentum and long-term investors. Over 4,000 company pages have gone live on BT.in. Each page contains information about stock movement, financial analysis, ratio analysis, technical analysis, shareholding pattern, bulk deals, block deals among other key important data, which is valuable for taking a prudent investment decision.

The company pages also give readers access to cutting edge research tools such as SWOT Analysis and QVT stock score. SWOT analysis comprises ranking a particular stock in terms of strengths, weakness, opportunity and threats. QVT stock score assigns scores on the basis of quality, valuations and technicals.

The Hot Stocks section will give instant information about the stocks that have been piquing investor interest, both on buy and sell sides.

There's BT TV too, where experts share their predictions and analysis for the market movement.

The Trending Stocks section is all about every stock that saw major movement on that particular trading day. The IPO corner will give an insight into every detail of the upcoming IPOs, be it the listing date or price band, or anything else associated with the IPO.

The CryptoToday section encapsulates prices of all the important cryptocurrencies and news related to their gyrations. Market Shorts' section is the text-light and graphic-heavy part of the page that has easy-to-swipe market-related stories on specific stocks that are in news. Spotlight section is all about the policy-related news that could either spell boom or doom for specific sectors or stocks.

With movement of global indices having a bearing on their Indian counterparts, the Global Markets section captures all the important happenings from overseas markets. Commodities' section has news about precious metals, industrial metals, crude etc.The Bonds section has all the news associated with the debt instruments.



