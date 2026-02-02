'Buy' Anant Raj, Delhivery & Bajaj Consumer shares: LKP Securities' analyst

Indian equity benchmarks staged a strong rebound on Monday after a sharp fall in the previous special trading session following the presentation of the Union Budget 2026–27.

Both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty advanced around 1 per cent each. The positive momentum was also visible in the broader market, with mid-cap and small-cap indices trading higher, gaining 0.96 per cent and 0.64 per cent, respectively.

Advertisement

Related Articles

For Tuesday's trade, Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, shared his views on Anant Raj Ltd, Delhivery Ltd and Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd from a short-term trading perspective.

Bajaj Consumer | Buy @ Rs 340-346 | Stop Loss: Rs 320 | Target: Rs 381

On monthly charts, the stock has witnessed a cup and handle breakout, indicating a bullish structure. On daily charts, the stock is comfortably sustaining above its 20-day SMA, reflecting continued buying interest at lower levels. The RSI (Relative Strength Index) has moved into a bullish crossover, further strengthening the positive momentum. Additionally, it closed with a bullish engulfing candlestick pattern today, signalling fresh demand and a possible continuation of the upward trend in the near term.

Advertisement

Anant Raj | Buy @ Rs 555 | Stop Loss: Rs 528 | Target: Rs 593

A double bottom pattern formation is observed on daily charts, indicating a potential improvement in the trend. The RSI has entered a bullish crossover, strengthening the positive momentum. Additionally, the stock has decisively crossed above its 20-day SMA with significant volume, confirming strong buying interest. The above technical indicators collectively signal a bullish sentiment at current levels, and the stock may test its 100-day moving average, with resistance placed in the Rs 590–600 zone.

Delhivery | Buy @ Rs 440 | Stop Loss: Rs 415 | Target: Rs 471

The stock has witnessed a falling channel breakout on daily charts, indicating a potential shift in trend from consolidation to upside momentum. It is sustaining above its 20-day SMA, which reflects continued buying interest and strength at current levels. The RSI has moved into a bullish crossover, further supporting the positive bias and improving momentum. Overall, the technical setup suggests a constructive outlook for the stock, with higher levels likely in the near term if it continues to hold above its key short-term moving average.