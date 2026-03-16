Buy Auro Pharma & GE Shipping, sell Indian Bank: 3 stock ideas from Axis Securities

Amid the rising selling pressure in the broader markets, domestic brokerage firm Axis Securities has suggested three stock trading ideas for next 3-4 weeks. The brokerage firm has recommended Aurobindo Pharma Ltd and Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd, while it has a 'short' call for Indian Bank. Here's what the brokerage firm said on these stocks:



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Aurobindo Pharma | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,414-1,455 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,195

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has delivered a decisive breakout above the horizontal channel on the weekly chart that had been in place since January 2025, breaching the Rs 1,266 level with a strong bullish candle. The breakout is supported by a sharp surge in volumes, highlighting strong market participation and conviction behind the move. Momentum indicators remain firmly supportive, with the weekly RSI breaking above the multiple resistance zone near 60 and crossing its reference line, validating the strength of the price action and reinforcing the bullish outlook. The stock is trading well above its 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day SMAs, with these averages also trending upward alongside the price, further reaffirming the ongoing bullish trend. The above analysis indicates an upside toward Rs 1,414-1,455 levels.



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Indian Bank | Sell | Target Price: Rs 818-800 | Stop Loss: Rs 939

Indian Bank has witnessed a short-term trend reversal on the daily chart as it has violated the past four months’ 'rising trendline' by a strong bearish candle, confirming a short-term down trend. The breakdown is accompanied by rising volumes, indicating rising weakness. In addition, the stock is also sustaining below 20- and 50-day SMAs, which reconfirms bearish bias. Momentum indicators remain bearish, with both the daily and weekly RSI reflecting negative sentiment. Additionally, the weekly RSI shows a negative divergence, highlighting increasing weakness in the stock. The above analysis indicates a downside toward Rs 818-800 levels.



The Great Eastern Shipping Company | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,529-1,555 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,313

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GESHIP continues to trend higher on the weekly chart, forming a series of higher tops and bottoms representing a strong uptrend. The stock has also broken above the horizontal resistance at Rs 1,400 with a strong bullish candle supported by rising volumes, indicating renewed buying interest. Further strength is reflected as the price remains well above 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day SMAs, highlighting a robust bullish structure. The daily and weekly 'bollinger Band' buy signals indicate increased momentum, reinforcing a positive outlook for the stock. Momentum indicators remain supportive, with the weekly and monthly RSI crossing above its reference line, reinforcing positive momentum. The above analysis indicates an upside toward Rs 1,529-1,555 levels