Indian benchmark indices kicked-off the weak on a positive note after a few sessions of consolidation, thanks to supportive Q1 earnings from the leading private lenders. Traders are awaiting the trade deal between the US and India amid a busy earnings season. BSE Sensex jumped 442.61 points, or 0.54 per cent, to settle at 82,200.34, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 122.30 points, or 0.49 per cent, to close at 25,090.70 for the day.



Select buzzing PSU stocks including Bharat Heavy Electrical (BHEL), Bharat Electronics (BEL) and BEML are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Jigar S Patel, Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers has to say about these stocks ahead of Tuesday's trading session:



BEML | Book Profits

BEML is currently trading around Rs 4,373 and is approaching a strong resistance zone of Rs 4,650–4,700. Notably, a negative divergence on the daily RSI adds to the caution, indicating potential weakness ahead. Given these technical signals, we recommend booking profits in the 4,350–4,550 range and avoiding fresh long positions at current levels. The emerging divergence suggests a pause or possible correction, and hence, a conservative approach is advisable until clearer bullish confirmation emerges.



Bharat Electronics | Buy | Target Price: Rs 415 | Stop Loss: Rs 390

Bharat Electronics recently completed its downside target near Rs 390, following a breakdown from a head and shoulders pattern. The stock marked a low of Rs 391.10 on July 21, 2025, aligning closely with the projected support. Additionally, the RSI on the hourly chart has entered an extremely oversold territory, suggesting a potential rebound in the near term. Given these technical signals, we recommend initiating long positions in the Rs 400–395 range, with a stop-loss placed below Rs 390. The expected upside target is Rs 415 in the coming sessions, supported by signs of exhaustion in selling pressure and likelihood of a short-term reversal.



Bharat Heavy Electrical | Book Profits

BHEL is encountering strong resistance in the Rs 260–265 zone, which coincides with its previous historical top and marks a critical supply area. Moreover, bearish divergence on momentum indicators signals weakening upside momentum and the possibility of a short-term reversal or consolidation. Considering this setup, we recommend booking profits on any bounce and avoiding fresh long entries at current levels. On the downside, immediate support is seen near Rs 250, while resistance stays firm around Rs 265.