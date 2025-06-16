Buy Glenmark Pharma, Max Healthcare & Valor Estate shares, suggests Axis Securities

Indian benchmark indices settled sharply lower on Friday on the back of weak global cues due to geopolitical concerns and consistent foreign outflows. Market is on risk aversion mode after Israel’s military strike on Iran. BSE Sensex tanked 573.38 points, or 0.70 per cent, to settle at 81,118.60, while NSE's Nifty50 plunged 169.60 points, or 0.68 per cent to close at 24,718.60 for the day.

Select buzzing stocks including Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Valor Estate Ltd (D B Realty Ltd) and Max Healthcare Institute Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what analysts at Axis Securities have to say about these stocks ahead of Monday's trading session:



Valor Estate | Buy | Target Price: Rs 266-275 | Stop Loss: 208

Valor Estate (formerly known as DB Realty) has delivered a decisive breakout above the multiple resistance zone near Rs 235 on the weekly chart, confirmed by a strong bullish candle, signalling the start of a medium-term uptrend. Surge in volume during the breakout underscores robust market participation, adding conviction to the validity of the breakout. A weekly close above the upper Bollinger Band has triggered a fresh technical buy signal, pointing to strengthening bullish undertones. Both daily and weekly RSI are holding above their respective reference lines, reinforcing a positive. Analysis indicates an upside potential toward Rs 266-275 levels.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,817-1,875 | Stop Loss: 1,535

Glenmark Pharma witnessed a breakout above the falling channel, surpassing the Rs 1,510 level with a strong bullish candle on a weekly chart in the first week of June 2025. This week stock forms a higher high-low formation on a weekly chart, indicating continuation of the post-breakout rally. Further strengthening the bullish case, the stock is trading above its key short and medium-term moving averages (20, 50, 100, and 200-day SMA), indicating a strong underlying bullish bias. Momentum indicators further support the bullish view: the weekly RSI has crossed above the 50 mark and is sustaining above its reference line, indicating growing bullish momentum. The above analysis indicates an upside potential toward Rs 1,817-1,875 levels.

Max Healthcare Institute | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,355-1,400 | Stop Loss: 1,122

Max Healthcare has delivered a strong breakout from its consolidation range of Rs 1,211–942 on the weekly charts, confirmed by a robust bullish candle, signalling the continuation of the medium-term uptrend. The stock is forming a higher high–higher low structure and is trading above its upward sloping trendline, reinforcing a positive bias. Momentum indicators support the breakout, with the weekly RSI crossing above its signal line, triggering a fresh buy signal. Notably, RSI has also broken out above an inverted Head & Shoulders pattern, further validating the bullish price action and strengthening market sentiment. Analysis indicates an upside potential toward Rs 1,355-1,400 levels.