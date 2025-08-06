Buy Radico Khaitan, Godfrey Phillips, & TVS Motor shares, suggests Axis Securities

Indian benchmark indices weakened on Tuesday, bucking the positive global cues amid the recurring threats by the US president Donald Trump. Weakness in the export led sectors weighed on the sentiments. BSE Sensex dropped 308.47 points, or 0.38 per cent, to settle at 80,710.25, while NSE's Nifty50 shed 73.20 points, or 0.30 per cent, to close at 24,649.55 for the day.



Select buzzing stocks including Radico Khaitan, TVS Motor Company and Godfrey Phillips India likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Rajesh Palviya, SVP of Research at Axis Securities has to say about these stocks ahead of Wednesday's trading session:



Godfrey Phillips India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 10,350 | Stop Loss: Rs 9,400

Godfrey Phillips is trending higher, forming a series of higher tops and bottoms across all time frames, indicating bullish sentiment. This buying momentum is observed around the 20 and 50-day SMAs support zone, which reconfirms the bullish trend. The past couple of months' rising volumes signify increased participation. With the current close, the stock has surpassed the 'multiple resistance zone' breakout at Rs 9,550, which shows continuation of the prior uptrend. The daily, weekly and monthly strength indicator RSI indicates rising strength. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 10,300-10,700, and its downside support zone is the Rs 9,360-9,050 levels.



Radico Khaitan | Buy | Target Price: Rs 3,100 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,770

Radico Khaitan has decisively surpassed the 'multiple resistance zone' of Rs 2,790 levels on a closing basis, with the past three sessions' upmove. This breakout is accompanied by huge volumes, which shows increased participation. The daily 'band-bollinger' buy signal indicates increased momentum. The daily, weekly and monthly strength indicator RSI indicates rising strength. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 3020-3110, and its downside support zone is the Rs 2,800-2,790 levels.



TVS Motor Company | Buy | Target Price: Rs 3,200 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,870

TVS Motor Company has been consolidating within Rs 2,940-2,220 levels since September 2024, and this price consolidation has taken the shape of a 'cup & Handle' formation. With the current close, the stock has decisively surpassed this formation neckline at Rs 2,940 levels. Huge rising volumes on this breakout signify increased participation. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50,100 and 200-day SMA, which reconfirms a bullish trend. The daily and weekly strength indicator RSI indicates rising strength. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 3,060-3,130, and its downside support zone is the Rs 2,913-2,880 levels.