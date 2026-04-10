'Buy' Suzlon Energy, Paytm & GE Vernova shares: PL's analyst; check price targets

Indian equity benchmarks resumed climb on Friday after a brief one-day pause, led by strong buying interest in banking, financial services, automobiles, oil & gas, consumer, media and realty stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack surged 918.60 points or 1.20 per cent to close at 77,550.25, while the NSE Nifty index rose 275.50 points or 1.16 per cent to settle at 24,050.60.

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The broader market also settled in positive territory, with Nifty Midcap 100 rising 1.52 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 advancing 1.65 per cent.

For Monday's trade, Shiju Koothupalakkal, Technical Research Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher (PL), shared his views on Suzlon Energy Ltd, One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm's parent) and GE Vernova T&D India Ltd from a short-term trading perspective.

Suzlon Energy | Buy @ Rs 45.30 | Stop Loss: Rs 41 | Target: Rs 55

The stock has witnessed a significant erosion from Rs 74 level, recently consolidating near the Rs 40 zone and bottoming out around the Rs 39 mark. Thereafter, it has indicated a decent revival and is currently moving past the important 50 EMA level of Rs 44, with improving volume participation supporting a positive bias. This suggests the potential for a further upward move in the coming days. With the chart looking attractive, we suggest buying the stock for an initial upside target of Rs 55, while keeping a stop loss at Rs 41

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Paytm | Buy @ Rs 1,123 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,040 | Target: Rs 1,245

After witnessing a decent correction, the stock has bottomed out near the Rs 950 zone and has currently indicated a healthy revival, delivering a breakout above the falling channel pattern on daily charts as well as the 50 EMA level at Rs 1,098, thereby improving the bias for a potential further upward move in the coming sessions. With the chart looking strong, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of Rs 1,245, while keeping a strict stop loss at Rs 1,040.

GE Vernova | Buy @ Rs 4,065 | Stop Loss: Rs 3,860 | Target: Rs 4,430

The stock has been consolidating for quite some time, sustaining above the important 50 EMA zone at Rs 3,580 level, and has currently indicated a strong breakout above the Rs 4,000 zone with significant volume participation, improving the bias and anticipating a further upward move in the coming sessions. With strength remaining intact, the stock can witness another fresh round of upward movement. We suggest buying the stock for an upside target of Rs 4,430, while keeping the stop loss at Rs 3,860 level.