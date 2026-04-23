Suzlon share price: Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd have gained over 35% in a one-month period amid the company's push into the international wind energy market and re-entry into European markets.

Amid this, brokerages like Motilal Oswal Wealth Management and Systematix have issued a 'Buy' rating, projecting more upside for the stock.

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The 'Blue Sky' European entry

The optimism is largely fueled by Suzlon's recent showcase at the Wind Europe Annual Event 2026 in Madrid. According to Systematix, the company has officially unveiled its 'Blue Sky' product platform as a part of its Suzlon 2.0 strategy to debut in the European market.

“Built on insights from 3 decades of 21.5GW SUEL turbines operating globally, greater reliability, higher energy yields, and a reduced levelised cost of energy (LCoE) are offered by the ‘Blue Sky’ product platform,” Systematix said.

Motilal Oswal Wealth Management is also positive about Suzlon's European return, noting that its ‘Blue Sky’ platform features variants that are tailored to varying wind conditions, supporting its global expansion strategy.

Suzlon Energy share price targets

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Systematix has set a target price of Rs 67 for the stock, a upside from its current market price of around Rs 54.

Motilal Oswal Wealth Management has a target price of Rs 66 with a ‘Buy’ rating.

Systematix highlighted that the platform is engineered for scalability and comes in two specific variant models tailored for performance optimisation: the S175 (5MW) for low wind regimes and the S163 (6.3MW) for moderate to high wind regimes.

Beyond the European front, Motilal Oswal said "Suzlon Energy has partnered with GS Engineering & Construction to explore opportunities in India's renewable energy space, focusing on project development and optimisation solutions."

Furthermore, the launch of DevCo has “strengthened its strategic positioning in the renewable ecosystem,” Motilal Oswal said.

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Motilal Oswal added that Suzlon’s robust "~6.5GW order book provides strong earnings visibility". This backlog effectively covers Motilal Oswal's estimated deliveries for the coming years, "while already securing over 50% of our projected 4GW deliveries in FY28, supporting a stable medium-term growth outlook".

