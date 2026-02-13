Buy this Aditya Birla Group stock for 23% upside, says JM Financial; stock down 6% today

Business Today
Ritik Raj
  • Updated Feb 13, 2026 10:51 AM IST
Buy this Aditya Birla Group stock for 23% upside, says JM Financial; stock down 6% todayThe brokerage has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on Hindalco stock with a 12-month price target of Rs 1,120. From the current levels, that suggests an upside potential of around 23.5%.

Hindalco Industries shares slipped in Friday’s trade following its Q3 FY26 results. At 10:17 am, shares of the Aditya Birla Group flagship slumped 5.97% to Rs 906.75 on the BSE, a sharp fall from the previous close of Rs 964.30. The selling pressure dragged the company’s market cap down to Rs 2.03 lakh crore.

The metals producer reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,049 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, a 45% drop compared to Rs 3,735 crore in the same period last year.

The profit plunge was largely because of a Rs 2,610 crore ‘exceptional expense’ tied to a disruption at its Oswego plant in New York, the company noted.

Despite this, Hindalco’s consolidated revenue from operations jumped 14% to Rs 66,521 crore, the company said.

Brokerage firm JM Financial, in their result update, said that India ops were in-line and the Oswego fire dragged down earnings temporarily.

According to the company’s investor presentation, the Aluminium Upstream segment reported an EBITDA of Rs 4,832 crore, a solid 14% jump year-on-year. This was backed by strong domestic demand, with the company noting that its costs continue to be in the first decile of the Global cost curve, the company said.

However, the copper business faced some headwinds. EBITDA for this segment slipped 23% to Rs 595 crore, impacted by lower treatment and refining charges (TC/RC), the company highlighted.

The brokerage has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on Hindalco stock with a 12-month price target of Rs 1,120. From the current levels, that suggests an upside potential of around 23.5%.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 13, 2026 10:51 AM IST
