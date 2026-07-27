Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Caliber Mining shares extend rally, jump 18% to hit fresh high after strong listing; analysts advise caution

Caliber Mining shares extend rally, jump 18% to hit fresh high after strong listing; analysts advise caution

The sharp rally comes after the company's IPO received an overwhelming response from investors, reflecting strong demand across all investor categories.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Jul 27, 2026 2:27 PM IST
Caliber Mining shares extend rally, jump 18% to hit fresh high after strong listing; analysts advise cautionCaliber Mining's IPO was open for subscription from July 17 to July 21.

Shares of newly listed Caliber Mining and Logistics Ltd extended their post-listing rally on Monday, surging 18.12 per cent to hit a fresh high of Rs 624.25. The stock has now climbed 47.23 per cent over its initial public offering (IPO) price of Rs 424 in just two trading sessions after making its market debut on July 24.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The sharp rally comes after the company's IPO received an overwhelming response from investors, reflecting strong demand across all investor categories.

Some market experts, however, advised investors against chasing the stock at current levels after the steep run-up.

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said some profit-booking cannot be ruled out, as investors who secured IPO allotments may look to lock in gains.

"Going forward, the stock's performance will depend on how the company delivers on its business plans. While the long-term outlook appears encouraging, entering at current levels may not be the best approach. Those who missed the IPO can wait for the initial volatility to settle and assess the company's fundamentals before taking fresh exposure. A disciplined approach is likely to offer a better entry point than chasing momentum," Singh said.

Advertisement

Sharing a similar view, Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, advised caution after the recent rally while maintaining that the company's long-term growth story remains positive.

Caliber Mining's IPO was open for subscription from July 17 to July 21. The issue was priced in the range of Rs 402-424 per share with a lot size of 35 shares.

The IPO was subscribed 146.64 times overall, attracting nearly 38.45 lakh applications and bids worth around Rs 48,720 crore. The qualified institutional buyers' (QIB) portion was subscribed 240.71 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) and retail investor segments were subscribed 267.36 times and 41.15 times, respectively.

Incorporated in 2014, Chandrapur-based Caliber Mining is an integrated mining services company focused on coal extraction and logistics. The Maharashtra-based firm provides end-to-end services including coal extraction, overburden removal, coal loading and unloading, road transportation, and rail transportation coordination.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Jul 27, 2026 2:27 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more