Canara Bank shares rise 5% on Q4 earnings, dividend 

Canara Bank on Thursday reported a 33.19% rise in Q4 net profit. The lender said its net profit rose 33.19% to Rs 5004 crore against Rs 3,757 crore in the March 2024 quarter. Canara Bank stock rose 5% to Rs 98.21 in the afternoon session on BSE.

However, net interest income slipped 1.44% to Rs 9442 crore in the last quarter against Rs 9580 crore in the March 2024 quarter. Operating profit climbed 12.14% to Rs 8,284 crore in Q4 against Rs 7387 crore in the year ago period.

The board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 4 per equity share (i.e. 200% of face value of Rs 2 per share) for the year ended on 31.03.2025 subject to requisite approvals. Record Date for payment of dividend will be Friday, June 13, 2025. The payment of dividend is subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the bank.

Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) ratio slipped to 2.94% as at March 2025 against 3.34% as at December 2024 and 4.23% as at March 2024.

Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPA) ratio also declined to 0.70% as at March 2025 from 0.89% as at December 2024 and 1.27% as at March 2024.

Provision coverage ratio (PCR) climbed to 92.70% as at March 2025 against 91.26% as at December 2024, and 89.10% as at March 2024.