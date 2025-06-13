Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
Canara Bank stock in focus: Lender to raise funds via debt

Canara Bank stock in focus: Lender to raise funds via debt

Canara Bank's stock ended 1.20% lower at Rs 115.70 on BSE. Market cap of bank slipped to Rs 1.04 lakh crore on Thursday.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jun 13, 2025 9:05 AM IST
Canara Bank stock in focus: Lender to raise funds via debt The capital raise will be conducted via Basel III-compliant bonds, with ₹6,000 crore in Tier II bonds and ₹3,500 crore in additional Tier I (AT1) bonds.
SUMMARY
  • Net profit grew 33% year-on-year to ₹5,002.7 crore in Q4
  • Net interest income rose modestly by 1.4% to ₹9,442 crore
  • Gross NPA ratio improved to 2.94% from 3.34% in December

Shares of Canara Bank are in focus today as the bank's board has approved a capital raising plan amounting to ₹9,500 crore for the financial year 2025-26. The bank stated in a stock exchange filing, "This is to inform the Stock Exchanges that the Board of Directors of the Bank, in its meeting held today on 12.06.2025 has approved the Capital Raising Plan of the Bank for the financial year 2025-26 amounting up to Rs 9,500 Crore by way of Debt Instruments (Additional Tier I/Tier II Bonds), " said the bank. 

Advertisement

Related Articles

Canara Bank's stock ended 1.20% lower at  Rs 115.70 on BSE. Market cap of bank slipped to Rs 1.04 lakh crore on Thursday.

The capital raise will be conducted via Basel III-compliant bonds, with ₹6,000 crore in Tier II bonds and ₹3,500 crore in additional Tier I (AT1) bonds. The completion of this capital raising is contingent upon market conditions and obtaining necessary regulatory approvals. This move is aimed at strengthening the bank's capital base and supporting its future growth aspirations, as it navigates through the evolving financial landscape. The strategic decision to raise capital through these bonds underscores the bank's commitment to maintaining a strong financial foundation.

Canara Bank announced a significant rise in its net profit, reporting a 33% year-on-year increase to ₹5,002.7 crore for the March quarter, compared to ₹3,757 crore in the same period last year. The bank's net interest income (NII) also showed a modest increase of 1.4%, reaching ₹9,442 crore.

Advertisement

Analyst estimates were surpassed by the bank's NII and operating profit, indicating robust financial performance. Additionally, Canara Bank's gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio improved to 2.94%, down from 3.34% in December 2024, while the net NPA ratio improved to 0.70% from 0.89% in the previous quarter.

The bank's provision coverage ratio (PCR) also saw an improvement, standing at 92.70% in Q4 compared to 91.26% in Q3FY25. This reflects the bank's enhanced ability to cover potential losses, further strengthening its financial position.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 13, 2025 9:01 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today