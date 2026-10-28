Capri Global Capital shares rise 3% as Q2 profit jumps 77%

Following the development, Capri Global Capital shares touched a high of Rs 240.90 apiece, up 2.93% from the previous close of Rs 234.05. The stock opened at Rs 238.15 and touched a low of Rs 237 during the session.

Interest income, the company's largest revenue component, rose to Rs 1,465 crore in Q2 FY27 from Rs 885 crore a year earlier. Fee and commission income increased to Rs 212 crore from Rs 142 crore. Net gains on fair value changes rose to Rs 21 crore from Rs 5 crore, while gains on derecognition of financial instruments declined to Rs 72 crore from Rs 81 crore.

Total expenses increased to Rs 1,231 crore from Rs 810 crore in the year-ago quarter. Finance costs rose to Rs 652 crore from Rs 406 crore, while impairment on financial instruments increased to Rs 79 crore from Rs 31 crore. Despite the increase in expenses, profit before tax rose 77% YoY, indicating that revenue growth outpaced the rise in costs.

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Capri Global Capital H1 FY27 performance

For the first half of FY27, consolidated revenue from operations increased to Rs 3,362 crore from Rs 2,123 crore in H1 FY26. Net profit rose to Rs 772 crore from Rs 411 crore, while profit before tax increased to Rs 1,027 crore from Rs 544 crore. Earnings per share stood at Rs 8.02 for the half year, compared with Rs 4.53 a year earlier.

The consolidated balance sheet showed loans of Rs 34,079 crore as of September 30, 2026, compared with Rs 28,150 crore as of March 31, 2026. Cash and cash equivalents increased to Rs 2,787 crore from Rs 2,082 crore over the same period.

The company's board approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026, on October 27. The joint statutory auditors issued an unmodified conclusion in their limited review reports.